Kristaps Porzingis Injury Doesn't Change Celtics' NBA Championship Odds
The latest betting odds suggest that Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will return this postseason.
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtic were dealt a bit of a scare in Game 4 against the Miami Heat as star center Kristaps Porzingis suffered a calf injury in the first half and did not return to the game.
However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it appears that he avoided any major injury to his Achilles.
After Boston took a commanding 3-1 series lead, Porzingis was seen in a walking boot leaving the arena. He did issue a positive message on social media though, a sign that he believes he'll be able to return this postseason.
Boston doesn't really need Porzingis to get past a Heat team that is down Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler, and oddsmakers aren't flinching when it comes to adjusting Boston's odds in the futures market.
Here's what that means going forward:
Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds
Boston is still the favorite to win the NBA Finals at +120, a sign that Porzingis should return at some point in the playoffs.
With three Western Conference teams (the top three seeds nonetheless) advancing to the second round already, it's a great sign for Boston that oddsmakers still think it is the most likely team to win the title.
Had Porzingis been facing a season-ending injury, it's likely this market would have adjusted.
Celtics' Odds to Win the Eastern Conference
Not to mention, Boston may not even need Porzingis to get throught the Eastern Conference.
Al Horford stepped in to provide 34 quality minutes for Boston against Miami, and he's more than capable for starting at the center spot while KP rehabs.
Boston is -230 to win the East, an extremely clear favorite. Based on implied probability, Boston has a 69.70 percent chance to make the NBA Finals.
If KP's injury was serious -- since he's more likely to miss this round or next -- this number certainly would have shrunk.
