Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Indicates Good News: Updated Finals MVP Odds
By Reed Wallach
With plenty of time off ahead of the NBA Finals, all eyes are fixated on Kristaps Porzingis injury updates.
Porzingis, the Celtics' star big man, has been out since Game 4 of the first round with a calf strain on April 29th. After some optimism that he'd be back in the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston opted to hold him out, but there is increased hope he'll be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6th against the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis averaged 20 points with seven rebounds and nearly two blocks per game this season for the best team in the NBA, and will look to make any sort of impact in the Finals, even if his role is limited to what he would be at full strength.
Bleow, you'll see that oddsmakers are still not sold on Porzingis' overall impact on this series in terms of Finals MVP.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Jayson Tatum: -120
- Luka Doncic: +210
- Jaylen Brown: +600
- Kyrie Irving: +2000
- Derrick White: +3500
- Kristaps Porzingis: +5000
- Jrue Holiday: +5500
- Al Horford: +24000
Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kristaps Porzingis Impact vs. Mavericks
Porzingis, the former Mavericks standout, has only played his former team once this season, but the impact was clear. He scored 24 points with six rebounds while draining four three-point shots and posting a +14 in the Celtics 28-point win at home on March 1st.
The 7'3" big man is a dangerous three-point shooter, hitting 37% of his shots from distance this season and is the most mobile of all the Celtics' big men as the team looks to slow down Luka Doncic and the Mavericks' offensive attack.
With the reporting trending towards the big man being available in even a limited role for Game 1, about six weeks removed from his injury, the Celtics appear to be the rightful favorite to win an NBA record 18th NBA title.
