LaDarius Henderson's Quick Learning, Versatility and Success Makes Him Ready for 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft prospect LaDarius Henderson breaks down what makes him a unique prospect and his time with National Championship winning Michigan.
By Reed Wallach
LaDarius Henderson didn’t take the typical path to becoming an NFL draft prospect.
Henderson, from Waxahachie, Texas didn’t play football until high school. While still learning, he went through a massive growth spurt that had him on college radars quickly.
After being recruited by Arizona State and continuing to hone his craft, he joined a perennial National Championship contender in Michigan, where he started 10 games for the CFP winners in 2024.
“I actually didn’t start so late,” Henderson told FanSided. “Because in seventh grade, and eighth grade and ninth grade I thought it was too late, but then in 11th grade when I started one of the coaches told me to come join the team and make some friends, and I did.
"I ended up being the captain of the team and getting recruited after that year [one year into his playing career] and it didn’t come easy. I gained 80 pounds to do that, but the thing that it created was working hard, because I felt like I was so behind and I still workout and do things with that mindset, that I have to catch up.”
Henderson quickly made an impression in college and continued to grow as a player, starting 29 games and being a team captain in 2022 before suffering a broken hand that cost him the final six games of that season. Following that, Henderson tested the waters in the transfer portal in hopes of joining a bigger program or going to the NFL Draft. But when Michigan came calling, he knew that was the place for him.
“I wanted to go somewhere that plays on a big stage and I want to play with the best offensive lineman,” Henderson said when he recalled his transfer decision. “So I really knew it was declare for the draft or go to Michigan because they had just won the Joe Moore Award [nation’s best offensive line] twice.”
Michigan is littered with NFL Draft prospects. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Chargers, stated before the season that this iteration of Wolverines would set the record for most prospects selected in NFL Draft history. He told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman he believes 20 Wolverines will be picked before the season, and Henderson is part of that group.
The Wolverines smashed expectations in 2023, going undefeated and winning the National Championship behind a devastatingly efficient offense and a rugged defense. Henderson couldn’t believe how easy it was to play with a team that talented.
“It made football so crisp and clear,” Henderson said. “If we all do our job that we are capable of doing, its going to go seamlessly. We created a standard of perfection because we actually achieve it.”
The Wolverines ran a run-heavy scheme despite having likely top 10 pick JJ McCarthy under center, leaning on the likes of future NFL pro Blake Corum to keep the chains moving even against its most difficult opponents. However, Henderson believes that there is more to his game despite showing NFL level blocking skills.
“I think there’s a few things,” Henderson said. “I think my tape at Michigan doesn’t necessarily show my pulling and physicality…I have countless highlights of knocking people out – literally knocked one guy out – at tackle you don’t really pull as much, at least at Michigan, so I feel the Michigan fans didn’t get to see the side.”
Being able to showcase athleticism, and also play both at guard and tackle, can be massive boosts on Henderson’s scouting report for NFL teams. Further, Henderson believes his versatility is unmatched at this level.
“I had three or four different offensive coordinators in my four years at Arizona State, then I come to Michigan with coach [Sherrone] Moore and you know what type of style we play with there,” Henderson told FanSided. “So it doesn't hold me back because I’ve played in so many different schemes that teams know I can learn fast and he’s capable of doing it because he’s done it over the years.”
Currently mocked as a day three prospect, there aren’t many players that have taken the journey that Henderson has at this point. While he only started playing football in the middle of high school, he showcased an ability to emerge quickly as a budding recruit and the ability to change positions consistently throughout his time at Arizona State before joining a National Championship program for a year.
Henderson knows what's required to win, and can do it at multiple positions. There aren’t as many prospects that can change on the fly like Henderson.
