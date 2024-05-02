Laiatu Latu Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Colts Top Pick Strong Betting Option for DROY)
One of the handful of surprises in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft is that UCLA edge-rusher, Laiatu Latu, was the first defensive player selected. Dallas Turner was the betting favorite to be the first off the board, but it was Latu who was drafted at No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite being the first defensive player taken, oddsmakers aren't fully convinced he's the best at his position in his rookie class. Betting odds have been released for who will be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Latu isn't set as the betting favorite.
If you disagree with that, like I do, then there's plenty of value in betting on him. Let's take a look at this odds.
Laiatu Latu Rookie of the Year Odds
Latu is second on the odds list to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +650 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 13.33% chance he wins the award. If you were to bet $100 on him to pull it off, you'd win a profit of $650 if he does.
Turner comes in as the betting favorite at +500, but there's a significant drop-off after Latu. The next players on the odds list are Jared Verse for the Rams at +1000, Quinyon Mitchell for the Eagles at +1100, and Terrion Arnold of the Lions at +1100.
The Defensive Rookie of the Year award is a lot more wide-open than the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Offensively, the situation the rookie finds himself in plays a big role in his production in his first season. If he's a receiver, he may not be the No. 1 option or he may have a subpar quarterback throwing him the ball. If he's a running back, he may not have a great offensive line in front of him. If he's a quarterback, he may not have the weapons to help him excel.
On defense, players are largely able to thrive regardless of the play of their teammates surrounding them, especially at the edge-rusher and cornerback positions.
One thing working in Latu's favor is he has Kwity Paye and DeForst Buckner joining him on the defensive line, meaning opposing offensive lines likely won't be focusing all their attention and double-teams in slowing down Latu.
The UCLA product had 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023.
