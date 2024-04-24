Laiatu Latu NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Can Star Pass Rusher Crack Top 10?
Laiatu Latu's NFL Draft prop: Where will UCLA pass rusher go come Thursday's first round?
By Reed Wallach
Laiatu Latu was an outstanding player at UCLA, who recovered from medically retiring at Washington, to become a highly touted NFL Draft prospect.
Following 23.5 sacks in the past two seasons with the Bruins, Latu’s stock has risen to become a possible top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, linked to the Atlanta Falcons, who are picking No. 8. However, with a ton of team movement come Thursday, Latu’s draft range appears wide.
Let’s break down the latest on Latu’s draft stock and if you should bet the over or under on his position.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Laiatu Latu Over/Under
- 16.5 (Over +225/Under -325)
Where Will Laiatu Latu be Picked in 2024 NFL Draft?
Latu’s range appears to start at No. 8, but that’s if the Falcons hang onto his pick, who have been rumored to be a trade down candidate.
As mentioned above, Latu had a neck injury early in his college career that led to him medically retiring under the coaching of now Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. However, word is that Latu has been cleared by at least the Falcons and appear to be a serious candidate to be picked here.
Latu is currently tied with consensus No. 1 defensive prospect Dallas Turner to be the selection at No. 8 at this moment, but what happens if the Falcons trade back?
Of course Atlanta could move back, which can open up more scenarios, but it's clear that betting markets are prepared for Latu to go in the top half of the first round on Thursday night.
Latu has been linked to the Falcons most, but there are plenty of other teams inside the top 16 that could go edge rusher, including the Bears at No. 9, the Broncos at No. 12 and the Seahawks at No. 16. Of course, a trade up to get a player like Latu is also possible.
Latu’s stock seems set, but where he will go is a question mark 24 hours out.
