Lakers' playoff odds plummet following loss to Warriors
By Reed Wallach
Arguably the biggest result from Tuesday's NBA card was the Lakers dropping a pivotal matchup to the Warriors.
The Lakers lost to the Warriors 134-120 at home without Anthony Davis on Tuesday, dropping Los Angeles to the No. 9 seed in the crowded Western Conference. Most importantly, though, the team lost the tiebreaker to Golden State, who is now a half-game behind LeBron James and co. heading into the home stretch.
The Lakers' odds have shifted dramatically to make the postseason as the team is likely to now finish No. 10 in the West and need to win two road games in the Play-In Tournament just to make the postseason.
Here’s the latest odds for the Lakers to make the playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers Odds to Make Playoffs
- Yes: +198
- No: -250
Lakers Playoffs Odds in Doubt
The Lakers have its hands full down the stretch, without a tiebreaker against Golden State or the Sacramento Kings, who are a half-game up on Los Angeles.
LA must clear at least one to avoid the No. 10 seed, but as you can see below, it’s a tough ask given the remaining schedule for each team.
Lakers Remaining Schedule
- @ Memphis Grizzlies
- @ New Orleans Pelicans
Warriors Remaining Schedule
- @ Portland Trail Blazers
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Utah Jazz
Kings Remaining Schedule
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Phoenix Suns
- vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Lakers have two remaining games while the other two teams have three, but the Warriors play two teams out of the playoff race and the Kings play one. Meanwhile, the Lakers have to play at New Orleans to finish the season in a game that the Pelicans likely need to be at full force to ensure it doesn’t fall into the Play-In Tournament as the No. 7 seed.
In a high-leverage game like the one on Tuesday, the Lakers came up short, and the team’s path to the postseason got that much harder, which is now seen as an unlikely finish to the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.