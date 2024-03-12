Lamar vs. McNeese Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Southland Tournament Semifinal (Take Points with Underdog)
By Reed Wallach
The top seed in the Southland Conference, McNeese State, will look to make good on its lofty regular season record and advance to the conference title game.
McNeese has been a wagon all season, bolstering a 28-3 mark on the year, and is laying double digits against Lamar, who is off an impressive quarterfinals victory against New Orleans. Now, the team is a double-digit underdog, can the team keep up on the Cowboys home floor?
Here’s our full betting preview for Tuesday’s semifinal meeting.
Lamar vs. McNeese State Odds, Spread and Total
McNeese State vs. Lamar Betting Trends
- Lamar is 19-10 against the spread (ATS) against Division 1 opponents
- McNeese State is 15-12 ATS against Division 1 opponents
- McNeese State has gone OVER in 10 of 13 home games this season
- Lamar has gone OVER in 10 of 13 games as an underdog this season
Lamar vs. McNeese State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: The Legacy Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Lamar: 19-13
- McNeese State: 28-3
Lamar vs. McNeese State Key Players to Watch
Lamar
Terry Anderson: Anderson helped Lamar keep New Orleans at bay in the quarters, scoring 20 points while making all 12 of his free throws, offsetting a brutal three-point shooting night from the Cardinals. He only scored a combined 16 points against McNeese in two games, will he show up on Tuesday night?
McNeese State
Shahada Wells: The TCU transfer has been a terror for the Southland Conference this season, averaging north of 17 points per game with four rebounds and four assists while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.
Lamar vs. McNeese State Prediction and Pick
This game is being played on McNeese’s home floor, but with the conference tournament setting and no travel, I believe it’ll be mitigated just a bit on Tuesday night.
This is simply too many points for the Cardinals, who can protect the ball well against the Cowboys’ aggressive ball-pressure defense (turning over Southland foes on more than a quarter of its possessions, according to KenPom).
Lamar is right around the conference average in turnover percentage but is an elite offensive rebounding group, whereas McNeese is vulnerable on the back end, outside the top 200 nationally in defensive rebounding rate.
While McNeese won the home meeting by 19, the game was played tight and the difference came on the heels of a +14 free throw margin. The second meeting was far closer, a two-point road win for Will Wade’s group, including a second-half rally.
I think we land somewhere in the middle and Lamar keeps this game competitive, covering the double-digit point spread.
