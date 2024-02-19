Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 19 (Take the Cardinals)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Lamar-SE Louisiana.
SE Louisiana might be in the middle of the pack in the Southland Conference, but the Lions are within striking distance of second place in the league after winning six consecutive games. The Lions are short home favorites Monday night against second-place Lamar.
Lamar, which has a 10-point win over SE Louisiana on its resume, has won five of its last seven games. Can they play well on the road? Here’s the betting preview for Monday with a best bet.
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana odds, spread and total
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana betting trends
- Lamar is 14-8-1 ATS this season
- SE Louisiana is 11-12 ATS this season
- Lamar is 6-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- SE Louisiana is 4-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-8 in Lamar games this season
- The OVER is 10-13 in SE Louisiana games this season
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 19
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: University Center SELU
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Lamar record: 14-11 (8-4 Southland)
- SE Louisiana record: 13-13 (8-5 Southland)
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana key players to watch
Lamar
Terry Anderson: The 6-foot-6 junior forward has been an all-around stat-stuffer for Lamar this season. He leads the Cardinals in scoring at 12.3 points per game while grabbing 6 rebounds a night. Anderson has turned in two double-doubles over the past four games and is averaging 17 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in that stretch.
SE Louisiana
Nick Caldwell: Speaking of double-doubles, the 6-foot-7 senior guard has had one in back-to-back games to lead the Lions in wins over Texas A&M-Commerce and Houston Christian. In those games, he’s combined for 46 points on 14-of-32 shooting with 20 rebounds, 7 blocks and 4 steals. Caldwell is fifth in the Southland Conference in scoring at 15.2 points per game.
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana prediction and pick
Lamar is just 5-7 ATS on the road this season. Despite a 94-72 win at New Orleans on Saturday, Lamar had dropped its previous four away contests, three of them by at least eight points. SE Louisiana is just 4-7 ATS as a favorite, but flipped its season around in late-January, winning seven of its last eight games.
Lamar is the No. 23 team in the nation in 3-point shooting, per KenPom, and should have a great shot on Monday to dominate the boards. Lamar is No. 75 in offensive rebounding percentage and will face a SE Louisiana defense that is No. 262 in rebounding. Go to the other side of the ball and Lamar should be able to get out and run (they play at the No. 63 tempo in the country) with takeaways. Lamar is No. 55 in turnover percentage and they’ll face a SE Louisiana offense that is No. 338 in turnover percentage.
Lamar is led by its offense, but the Cardinals’ defense is still third in the Southland Conference in opponents’ field goal percentage (41.8%). They should force plenty of misses against a SE Louisiana offense that is No. 258 in effective field goal percentage and hasn’t been able to hit from inside the arc (No. 302). SE Louisiana is the No. 59 luckiest team in KenPom after winning three of its last five games by three points or less. Their luck runs out Monday night and Lamar gets a cover on the road. Take the Cardinals.
