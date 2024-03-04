Last Chance to Bet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Win NBA MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP stock keeps rising, and this may be the last chance to get him at a favorable price.
By Peter Dewey
The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP train has been ready to leave the station all season, and it may just do so this week.
Gilgeous-Alexander turned in a 35-point performance on Sunday night in a win against the Phoenix Suns to move the Oklahoma City Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference ahead of Monday's action.
SGA as magnificent in the win, and he's gotten his team to be taken seriously as a contender in the Western Conference in the process.
While Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the MVP at -155 odds, he and the Denver Nuggets are also behind Gilgeous-Alexander in the standings. SGA is still over +200 to win MVP this season, and bettors may want to jump on that price before the Thunder make a push for the No. 1 seed in the West to close out the season.
NBA MVP Odds for 2023-24 Season
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP Odds
There isn't a single player in the NBA who has led his team to a bigger leap than Gilgeous-Alexander this season.
Sure, Luka Doncic has great numbers and Jokic leads the league in player impact estimate -- a true testament to his amazing gravity on the floor -- but SGA has taken a team that snuck into the play-in last season to one of the best records in the Association, and now the best record in the West.
If the Thunder guard can keep his team in that top spot, he has a legit shot to win his first MVP award. The NBA's latest MVP ladder firmly has Gilgeous-Alexander at the No. 2 spot behind Jokic, and he certainly has a strong argument than Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Thunder win the West.
Jokic's MVP case is based on his crazy on/off splits -- Denver has a +20.4 net rating when he's on the floor versus when he's off -- and the fact that he's nearly averaging a triple-double.
However, SGA is putting up 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, displaying remarkable efficiency from the field (54.8 percent) for a guard with such a high shot volume.
At the end of the day, can voters really deny SGA the MVP if the Thunder win the West -- edging out Denver -- and SGA's numbers stay the same? I think it's going to be tough to do. If OKC is able to build this lead in the conference, Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP odds are going to continue to rise.
I'd bet him before it's too late.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
