When Was the Last Time Marquette Won the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
Breaking down Marquette's odds to win the National Championship and the last time they won the NCAA Tournament.
The Marquette Golden Eagles are healthier than they've been in a while and look well poised to go on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
They sprinted past Western Kentucky in the Round of 64, beating them by a final score of 87-69, and then survived a close game against No. 10 Colorado in the Round of 32, squeaking by them by a final score of 81-77.
Now, Marquette will get to play a double-digit seed for the third straight game as the Golden Eagles are set to take on No. 11 NC State in the Sweet 16. They now look like they have a legitimate chance to win the National Championship.
We have some time before they tip off against NC State on Friday night, so let's take a look at their history in the tournament and when the last time they won the National Championship.
When was Marquette's last NCAA Tournament Title?
Marquette last made a deep tournament run when the Golden Eagles' made it to the Elite Eight back in 2013 under head coach Buzz Williams. To find the last (and only) time they won the National Championship, you have to go all the way back to 1977.
During that run, they beat UNLV in the Final Four and then went on to beat UNC in the National Championship Game. It's their only National Championship in school history. They also have a runner-up finish in 1974, losing to NC State in the final.
Marquette provides great value to win second national title
Marquette is listed seventh on the odds list at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the National Championship out of the 16 remaining teams. At +1600 odds, Marquette has an implied probability of 5.88% of winning it all. If you were to bet $100 on the Golden Eagles, you'd win a profit of $1,600 if they're able to pull it off.
Marquette has the challenge of possibly facing the No. 1 seed in the South Region in Houston if both teams win their respective Sweet 16 matchups, but if they can get past the Cougars they can get past anyone. They're set at +200 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2003 when they lost to Kansas as a No. 3 seed.
Marquette is the third biggest favorite in the Sweet 16, set as a 6.5-point favorite against NC State. Only Arizona (-7.5) vs. Clemson and UConn (-10.5) vs. San Diego State are bigger favorites in the Sweet 16.
