Latest College Football Rankings Based on National Championship Odds
The latest National Championship odds following the chaos in Conference Championship Week.
By Reed Wallach
Chaos is here.
The College Football Playoff is set to be as wide open as ever before after Alabama snapped Georgia's 29-game winning streak in the SEC Championship Game.
The Crimson Tide aren't locked into the CFP as Florida State completed its undefeated season with an ACC Championship victory and Texas, who beat Alabama earlier this season, blew out Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
There are still a few scenarios to sift through before we hear from the CFP Selection Committee at 12 p.m. EST, but the debate has been raging since Saturday afternoon when the Crimson Tide handled Georgia en route to a 27-24 victory, opening the door for Nick Saban's group to be part of the top four.
Jalen Milroe completed 13-of-23 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, but a handful of key chunk plays to Isaiah Bond (five catches, 79 yards) proved to be the difference.
While there is plenty of questions of which two of Alabama, Texas and Florida State, who started its third string quarterback on Saturday, will make it, the top two is set.
Michigan, Washington Locks to Make College Football Playoff
Michigan dominated Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, winning 23-0 and likely locking up the top seed in the CFP, and Washington beat Oregon for the second time this year on Friday night, completing an undefeated regular season as well.
The Wolverines, who have no question about their admission into the National Semifinals, are the clear favorites, but expect some shifting around Sunday's reveal as we get more clarity as to who is in.
Check out the odds below to see how condensed they are!
2023 National Championship Odds
