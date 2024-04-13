Latest Masters Odds Ahead of Saturday's Third Round (Scottie Scheffler is Heavily Favored)
Breaking down the latest odds to win the Masters entering Saturday's action.
By Peter Dewey
There are 36 holes left to play in the Masters, and there is a three-golfer tie atop the leaderboard, which should make for an interesting weekend.
After the leading group of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau, the top five is rounded out by Nicolai Højgaard and Cam Davis.
Which of these golfers has the edge heading into the weekend?
Latest Odds to Win the Masters
Scottie Scheffler Odds to Win the Masters
Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa are all tied at six under entering the final two rounds of the Masters, but Scheffler is heavily favored amongst the three at +120 to win it all.
It makes sense since he was +450 to win the tournament before things kicked off on Thursday. Scheffler was even on Friday after shooting six under on Thursday.
Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau Top Contenders Entering Weekend
DeChambeau led at seven under in the first round, but he was one over on Friday. Homa, on the other hand, played the best of the top three on Friday, shooting one under to move to six under on the tournament.
Can either one of these golfers catch Scottie?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.