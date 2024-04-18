Latest NFL Draft Odds Suggest Bo Nix Could Fall Into Second Round
Quarterbacks are the hot topic heading into next week's NFL Draft. We know who the top three quarterbacks taken off the board will be and the fourth, J.J. McCarthy, will likely be selected early in the first round as well.
After that, it's a mystery. There are a handful of other capable players at the position, but figuring out exactly where they'll go is a tough task. The best we can do to help us figure out where a player will be drafted is to look at the betting odds.
One of the quarterbacks that could go anywhere from the middle of the first round to the second round is Oregon product, Bo Nix. Let's take a look at when the oddsmakers think he'll be selected.
Bo Nix Draft Position Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- OVER 32.5 (-220)
- UNDER 32.5 (+162)
The latest odds have Nix's OVER/UNDER for his draft position set at 32.5 with the OVER set as the favored side at -220. That means there's an implied probability of 68.75% that he won't be taken in the first round, making him likely to be a second-round draft pick.
Nix is also favored to be drafted by the Denver Broncos, who are in the market for a quarterback after moving on from Russell Wilson. For both possibilities to line up, the Broncos would need to make some sort of move considering they don't currently have a second-round pick.
The next few teams on the odds list as possible landing spots for Nix are the Raiders, Giants, and Vikings. Of those three teams, only the Raiders and Giants have second-round selections with the Raiders holding the 44th overall selection and the Giants holding the 47th overall pick.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change