Latest Odds Give Celtics an 85 Percent Chance to Make NBA Finals This Season
By Reed Wallach
As teams continue to play in hard-fought series across the NBA postseason, no team has benefitted more than the Boston Celtics, the league's best team in the regular season.
The Celtics benefitted from a dominant regular season, but as the playoffs continue with tight series' and injuries all over, Boston is now being lined like a foregone conclusion to be at the very least in the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.
The Celtics are -600 to win the Eastern Conference this season as the underdog Pacers have evened up its series against the banged up New York Knicks in the other Eastern Conference semifinals while Boston is up 2-1 on a short-handed and out-matched Cavaliers team.
Here's the updated odds to win the East, which appears to be an open-and-shut discussion.
2024 Eastern Conference Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: -600
- New York Knicks: +850
- Indiana Pacers: +1000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +5500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boston Celtics Overwhelming Eastern Conference Title Favorite
The Celtics have been the heavy favorite to win the East for some time, and with the Knicks running out of healthy bodies and set for at least a six-game series against the Pacers, there appears to be little resistance in the team's path to get back to the Finals.
Boston's implied probability to win the East is 85% as the team looks to go up 3-1 on the Cavaliers on Monday night in Cleveland as eight-and-a-half point road favorites.
Further, the team may be getting healthy just in time for the next series, with a video of Kristaps Porzingis doing on-court work Monday morning.
Everything is breaking the Celtics' way to at the very least play for an NBA record 18th title, and oddsmakers are counting on it, giving bettors no break in the price.
