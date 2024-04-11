Latest Odds Show Four Quarterbacks Favored to Be Picked in Top 5 of 2024 NFL Draft
By Reed Wallach
The NFL Draft is two weeks away and draft boards are starting to firm up around the league, and so are betting markets.
With Caleb Williams set to be the No. 1 pick, and the No. 2 and No. 3 picks likely to go quarterback, there is a growing consensus that four of the top five picks will be quarterbacks with a combination of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy slated to hear their respective names heard early on Thursday, April 25th.
There is no debate that Williams will go first to the Bears, and the Commanders at No. 2 are seemingly juggling a decision between which quarterback to select. After that, the Patriots are expected to take – or trade to a team enamored with – one of the two remaining quarterbacks.
After the first three go quarterbacks, the Cardinals are not likely to take a signal caller with Kyler Murray under contract, but can trade to a QB needy club for a hefty sum, and the expectation is that if one of the four remain, the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 5 will move down to a team that wants the fourth quarterback.
There are many permutations to the top of the draft, including what each team wants out of the top five including potential trades, but oddsmakers are prepared for the scenario where four of the top five picks are quarterbacks, with it very likely that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the fifth pick.
Below, you’ll find the odds for each of the top five picks, which isn’t tied to the current team that holds the pick.
Make sure to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook below, if you do you will get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you place a $5 wager – win or lose!
2024 NFL Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
2024 NFL Draft No. 2 Overall Pick Odds
2024 NFL Draft No. 3 Overall Pick Odds
2024 NFL Draft No. 4 Overall Pick Odds
2024 NFL Draft No. 5 Overall Pick Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.