LeBron James Joins DraftKings as Key Ambassador
A new partnership between kings represents a huge announcment in the sports betting world
By Joe Summers
LeBron James made a massive announcement in the sports betting world today, as the four-time NBA Finals champion is joining DraftKings Sportsbook as a key brand ambassador to help drive the company forward in the competitive landscape.
He's joining the company with a multi-year partnership as a talent ambassador centered around football and multiple key events spread throughout the year.
As one of the most influential, recognizable, and popular athletes in the world, the alliance with James represents a milestone moment for DraftKings.
To celebrate the landmark agreement, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users an instant $200 sign-up bonus with any $5 bet today! Sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game right now and you'll receive $200 in bonus bets as a reward. You need to act quickly though, so sign up for DraftKings now!
LeBron James Announces Partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook
Since he's an active NBA player, LeBron's involvement will have to be limited to football and appearances per the agreement, but he represents a unique opportunity for sportsbooks moving forward.
From DraftKings' release about the partnership, “Welcoming one of the most influential and greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, to the DraftKings family is an absolute honor and privilege. We look forward to working with a passionate sports fan who shares the same competitive mindset that echoes throughout the walls at DraftKings, while delivering exciting engagement opportunities to our customers and his loyal fanbase for years to come.”
In his age-39 season, James is currently averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for a Los Angeles Lakers team battling for playoff position.
We'll see exactly how this partnership will unfold over the coming months, though this could be the first big domino in a line of potentially ground-breaking athlete relationships with sportsbooks around the country.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.