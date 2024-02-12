Lehigh vs. Bucknell Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 12 (Back the Mountain Hawks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Lehigh-Bucknell
It’s been a season of 'almost' for Lehigh men’s basketball as the Mountain Hawks have been competitive but haven’t been able to break through in the Patriot League.
Lehigh is fifth in the conference, but are just 5-7 in league play following Saturday’s 94-90 win over Lafayette in double overtime. Can they go on the road and win Monday night as a short underdog against Bucknell?
The Bison were brutalized in the non-conference part of their schedule, going just 3-10. They’ve turned around against Patriot Leagues foes, going 7-5 overall but have lost two of their last three. They’ll try to turn it around as short favorites at Sojka Pavilion Monday night.
Here’s the betting breakdown of Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
Lehigh vs. Bucknell odds, spread and total
Lehigh vs. Bucknell betting trends
- Lehigh is 13-8 ATS this season
- Bucknell is 14-11 ATS this season
- Lehigh is 9-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Bucknell is 4-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-10-1 in Lehigh games this season
- The OVER is 12-12-1 in Bucknell games this season
Lehigh vs. Bucknell how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sojka Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Lehigh record: 8-15 (5-7 Patriot)
- Bucknell record: 10-15 (7-5 Patriot)
Lehigh vs. Bucknell key players to watch
Lehigh
Tyler Whitney-Sidney: In his third season at Lehigh, the junior guard is averaging a career-high 14.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. Whitney-Sidney ranks fifth in the Patriot League in scoring but is still trying to find his groove from the perimeter, shooting just 30.7% from beyond the arc. He’s gone 0-for-6 from deep over the last two games and scored just four points in 15 minutes in Saturday’s shootout win over Lafayette.
Bucknell
Jack Forrest: The 6-foot-5 senior guard leads the Patriot League in scoring at 16.8 points per game while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range this season. Forrest crashes the glass, too, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game. Forrest has scored 18 points in three consecutive games and poured in 24 in the previous matchup between these two teams.
Lehigh vs. Bucknell prediction and pick
In the first matchup between these two teams, Bucknell had a 17-point halftime lead on the road before Lehigh stormed back in the second half. Bucknell eventually held on for an 86-80 victory, one of the many close calls for Lehigh this season.
Of Lehigh’s seven conference losses this season, six came by single digits and four were decided by three points or less. Both of these teams have been fantastic in this spot with Lehigh going 9-1 ATS as an underdog this season and Bucknell going 4-1 ATS as a favorite.
Each of these teams have struggled on both sides of the ball and are just inside the top-300 overall in KenPom. One matchup to watch is Lehigh’s pace. Lehigh is No. 46 in adjusted tempo and will face a Bucknell defense that is No. 304 overall in KenPom and doesn’t force turnovers (No. 234). Opponents have a 51.6% effective field goal percentage against Bucknell this season and Lehigh, despite its struggles from beyond the arc, are No. 146 in the nation in 2-point shooting and should get quality looks with its up-tempo style.
On the other side, Bucknell’s offense is No. 257 overall and struggles to protect the rock (No. 318 in turnover percentage) and Lehigh, despite having a sub-par defense, rebounds the ball well, ranking No. 13 in defensive rebounding while Bucknell doesn’t create a lot of second-chance opportunities (No. 296).
At some point, Lehigh’s fortunes will turn around (they are No. 312 in KenPom in luck) and it could come Monday as an underdog in a matchup of two even teams. Lehigh has been great as an underdog and are 9-4 ATS on the road this season. Take the Mountain Hawks.
