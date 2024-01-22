Lehigh vs. Colgate Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Monday, Jan. 22 (Back the Mountain Hawks to cover)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Lehigh-Colgate
Lehigh might be struggling in the Patriot League at 5-12, but the Mountain Hawks have been a cover machine as an underdog. Lehigh is coming off a two-point victory over American University, but before that, they had dropped three consecutive games, all by six points or less. Can they hang around with a Colgate club that has aspirations of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament?
Colgate turned its season around as soon as the calendar flipped to 2024 and conference play tipped off. The Raiders have won five of their first six Patriot League contests, winning four by double figures. Do they have another blowout in store for Monday?
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s Patriot League tilt and a best bet.
Lehigh vs. Colgate odds, spread and total
Lehigh vs. Colgate betting trends
- Lehigh is 9-6 ATS this season
- Colgate is 9-8-1 ATS this season
- Lehigh is 8-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Colgate is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-8-1 in Lehigh games this season
- The OVER is 6-12 in Colgate games this season
Lehigh vs. Colgate how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 22
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cottrell Court
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Lehigh record: 5-12 (2-4 Patriot League)
- Colgate record: 11-8 (5-1 Patriot League)
Lehigh vs. Colgate key players to watch
Lehigh
Tyler Whitney-Sidney: Lehigh was missing guards Keith Higgins Jr. and Jalin Sinclair on Saturday, but the Mountain Hawks prevailed for a two-point victory behind Whitney-Sidney. The junior guard, who is averaging 14.5 points per game, turned in 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 10-of-10 at the free-throw line to lead Lehigh to a 70-68 win.
Colgate
Keegan Records: The 6-foot-10 senior forward is averaging 9.4 points per game and has a pair of double-doubles under his belt this season. Records is shooting 48.9% this season but does the majority of his damage down low as the Raiders’ leading rebounder (6.9 per game) and he ranks seventh in the Patriot League in blocks.
Lehigh vs. Colgate prediction and pick
Lehigh’s backcourt is a question mark with the uncertainty surrounding Higgins Jr. and Sinclair, but the Mountain Hawks were able to prevail without that tandem its last time out with Whitney-Sidney running the show.
Lehigh’s offense ranks No. 318 in efficiency but will go down swinging with its fast-paced style that creates opportunities. Lehigh ranks No. 30 in adjusted tempo and will face a Colgate defense that is No. 217 in defending shots from 2-point range and has benefited from opponents shooting just 64.6% from the free-throw line this season. Lehigh’s biggest fault on offense is its turnover percentage (No. 215), and that’s a concern if young guards have to fill in because of injuries, but Colgate’s defense does not generate a lot of turnovers.
Colgate’s offense depends heavily on the perimeter, with its only top-100 ranking (No. 99) coming from three-point shooting at 35.4%. That’s a good matchup considering Lehigh’s struggles to defend from beyond the arc (No. 316).
Colgate is just 6-12 to the over this season with an offense averaging 70.8 points per game and shooting just 44.3%, so it’s hard to trust the Raiders to get margin as a double-digit favorite. Lehigh has also embraced the underdog role, going 8-1 ATS, including a 4-0 mark when getting double digits. Take the Mountain Hawks to keep it close.
