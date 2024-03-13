Lehigh vs. Colgate Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Patriot League Championship (Take Underdog in Title Game)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Colgate vs. Lehigh on Wednesday, March 13.
By Reed Wallach
A ticket to the NCAA Tournament is on the line when Lehigh tries to stop Patriot League juggernaut Colgate on its home floor.
Lehigh finished the season in good form and have given Colgate fits in both games this season, albeit two losses by three in each game. Can the Mountain Hawks keep it close one more time? Here's our full betting preview and prediction for the Patriot League Finals.
Lehigh vs. Colgate Odds, Spread and Total
Colgate vs. Lehigh Betting Trends
- Lehigh is 19-10 against the spread (ATS) this season against Division 1 opponents
- Lehigh is 11-2 ATS this season as an underdog
- Colgate is 14-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- Lehigh has gone UNDER in 10 of 13 games as an underdog
Lehigh vs. Colgate How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cotterell Court
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Lehigh Record: 14-17
- Colgate Record: 24-9
Colgate vs. Lehigh Key Players to Watch
Colgate
Braeden Smith: The sophomore is averaging over 12 points per game with nearly six assists for the Patriot League's best offense that is intent on moving the ball to lift defenses away from the rim and get clean looks. Smith has had some interesting games against Lehigh, scoring only two points in the first meeting, but grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. In the second meeting at Lehigh, he scored 11, but had eight turnovers .
Lehigh
Tyler Whitney-Sidney: The junior shooting guard has out-played Smith despite the two losses, including a 24-point outing at home on March 2 in the regular season finale. Can Whitney-Sidney leave the Mountain Hawks to an NCAA Tournament berth.
Colgate vs. Lehigh Prediction and Pick
Can Lehigh keep up with Colgate for a third straight time?
I believe so. The Mountain Hawks covered as 3.5-point home underdogs about a week ago and while this game will be played on Colgate's home floor, the team nearly stunned the Raiders in Hamilton back on January 22nd despite shooting 17% from beyond the arc.
These two play at the fastest tempo in the league, so both should be comfortable playing in transition, but Lehigh's defense should be able to limit what has been a weaker than most years Colgate team. The Raiders shoot it well, but don't get to the free throw line or grab second chances, which is impactful as Lehigh does a good job of limiting teams from beyond the arc, allowing the lowest three-point rate in Patriot League play.
Lehigh has been one of the best teams against the spread all season, and I think the team gets another cover to close out the season.
