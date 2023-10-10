Lexi Thompson Odds at Shriners Children's Open (Will She Make the Cut?)
The news of the golf world this week is Lexi Thompson, a member of the LPGA, will be playing in a PGA Tour event, the Shriners Children's Open.
As a result, there are some interesting odds on Thompson heading into this historic appearance for her.
Let's jump into it.
List of Women Golfers Playing in PGA Tour Events
This isn't the first time a woman has competed in a PGA Tour event. Here is the full list of times that it has happened:
- Babe Didrikson Zaharias: 7 starts from 1935-1946
- Shirley Spork: 1 start in 1952
- Annika Sorenstam: 1 start in 2003
- Michelle Wie West: 8 starts from 2004-2008
- Brittany Lincicome: 1 start in 2018
Has a Woman Every Made the Cut in a PGA Tour event?
Babe Didrikson Zaharias is the only woman to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. She did it twice in 1945 at both the Phoenix Open and Tucson Open.
Lexi Thompson odds to win Shriners Children's Open
Considering only one woman has made the cut at a PGA Tour event, Lexi Thompson winning is set at near impossible odds. At 1000/1, her implied probability of winning the event is 0.1%. If you want to take a shot on it happening, a $1 bet would win you $1,000 if she manages to pull off the amazing feat.
Will Lexi Thompson Make the Cut at the Shriners Children's Open?
Lexi Thompson's odds to make the cut aren't great. At +900, she has an implied probability of 10% of making the cut. A $100 bet would win you a profit of $900 if she's able to achieve the feat.
It's a weak field competing at this week's event, which works in her favor, but it wouldn't be unfair to say she's not entering this tournament in good form. If she was at her peak, it'd be a lot more intriguing of a bet, but she has struggled in 2023.
She only has one top five finish all season as she struggled with injuries and poor play. She missed five straight cuts on the LPGA Tour in July and August. Those aren't great signs heading into this week.
