Liberty Flames College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
The Liberty Flames and head coach Jamey Chadwell enter the 2024 college football season intending to reach the newly formatted 12-team college football playoff via the best Group of 5 conference champion bid. Chadwell has built a winning culture at Liberty and his team found itself ranked 23 in the final College Football Playoff poll.
Liberty has gained the respect of sportsbooks, their win total is set at 10.5 wins.
Liberty Flames Win Total
Liberty Flames Regular Season Wins 2024
Over 10.5 -125
Under 10.5 -105
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Liberty Flames Offensive Preview
The Liberty Flames' offense will be a very solid unit in 2024 led by quarterback Kaidon Salter, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Salter accounted for 44 total touchdowns in 2023 and led the Flames to a Fiesta Bowl birth.
The Flames also have one of the most talented running backs in the country Quinton Cooley, who recorded 1,409 yards in 2023. Liberty returns five other starters from a unit that led the nation in rushing and will not play against a team that can slow them down in 2024.
Liberty Flames Defensive Preview
The Liberty Flames will return eight starters on defense and will look to improve in 2024. Although Liberty returns eight starters, they will lose the 2023 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Tyren Dupree.
Overall, the Flames should have an improved unit but need to find ways to generate pressure on the quarterback to help their weaker secondary.
Liberty Flames Outlook and Prediction
The Liberty Flames have a win total of over/under 10.5 wins and should go over that total in 2024.
Liberty plays what some would call a cupcake schedule, despite being a Group of 5 teams. The Flames will not play against a single team from a Power 5 conference this season. Three games will determine the Flames' chances of hitting this over.
The first is a road matchup on the road at Appalachian State which could determine who makes the playoff out of the Group of 5, as these are two of the best Group of 5 teams going into the season. This is undoubtedly Liberty's toughest test and if they win, will be in a good spot to potentially go undefeated.
The other two swing games for Liberty will be two home conference matchups against Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky. The Flames should be favored in both matchups. At least a 2-1 record during that stretch coupled with taking care of business against inferior opponents should lead to the Flames hitting over 10.5 wins.
Pick: Liberty Flames OVER 10.5 Wins -125
