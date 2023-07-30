Liberty vs. Sparks prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Can Sparks cover as home underdogs?)
The Liberty hit the road after a four game homestand, how will New York fare as road favorites?
By Reed Wallach
The Liberty hit the road to try and get back on track after losing as double digit home favorites against the Lynx with a tripe to face the Los Angeles Sparks.
While the Sparks were in the midst of an eight game losing streak recently, the team has won two straight against the Indiana Fever to get back on track. Will it hold up against a step up in competition?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
Liberty vs. Sparks odds, spread and total
Liberty vs. Sparks prediction and pick
This is a tricky spot for the Liberty, who hit the road for the first time after four straight games, traveling across the country for a 1 PM local start against the Sparks.
While Los Angeles has fallen out of the playoff picture amidst a long losing streak, the team has a stout perimeter defense that can make this more of a grind and difficult for the Liberty to pull away to cover as road favorites. The Sparks have the second best perimeter defense in the league, allowing opponents to shoot 32% from beyond the arc, the second best mark in the league.
While the Sparks offense is bottom third in the WNBA in points per 100 possessions, the Liberty's defense has taken a step back of late, allowing the highest three-point percentage to opponents in the month of July in the month of July.
Plug your nose and take the points with the Sparks as home underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.