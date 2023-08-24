Liberty vs. Sun prediction and odds for Thursday, Aug. 24 (New York can cover)
Can the Liberty move to 3-0 against the Sun this season?
By Peter Dewey
The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are the two top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and they’ve already faced off twice in 2023 with the Liberty taking both games by at least eight points.
Will that change on Thursday in Connecticut?
The Sun would love to pick up a win here as a confidence boost before the playoffs, as it is likely these teams will be the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. They have just one more matchup after this one on the schedule, and that game is in New York.
New York is loaded with the likes of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel, Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and others, but it hasn’t been the best team to bet on this season, going 15-17 against the spread.
Connecticut – led by star Alyssa Thomas – has been consistent all season long, but it has covered just five times in nine games as an underdog.
Liberty vs. Sun odds, spread and total
Liberty vs. Sun prediction and pick
There’s no doubt that the Liberty and Sun have played some good matchups – their game on June 27 was back and forth until New York closed it out – but I think the Liberty are undervalued in this game.
Connecticut has been great on both ends this season, ranking inside the top five in offensive and defensive rating, but it lacks the star power to score with this New York team on its best offensive nights.
Not only that, but the Sun have struggled to cover the spread at home in 2023, going 7-7 compared to 11-6-1 ATS on the road.
New York is coming off a great month where it has won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup by beating the Las Vegas Aces, and it won by over 20 points in its last game.
I think New York’s star power wins out in this matchup.
