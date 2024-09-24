Lightning 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 14 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out our previous article where we bet some futures for the Vegas Golden Knights
Let's look at two futures bets for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2024-25.
Tampa Bay Lightning Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- Nikita Kucherov UNDER 114.5 Points
- Andrei Vasilevskiy OVER 33.5 Wins
Nikita Kucherov UNDER 114.5 Points
Kucherov had an unbelievable season in 2023-24, recording 44 goals and 100 assists in 81 games. The Russian playmaker has been one of the top players in the league for years, but 144 points was high even for his standards. Kucherov recorded 30 goals and 83 assists in 2022-23 but eclipsed 100 points just four times in his career. Kucherov has gone over 114 points twice in 11 seasons, and he's now on the wrong side of his prime.
Kucherov's age and past production aren't the only reason I'll be fading him this season. The Lightning had a massive offseason shakeup when Steven Stamkos left the franchise to sign with the Nashville Predators. Stamkos was Kucherov's right-hand man on the powerplay and found themselves playing together at even strength when they went through a rough stretch. The security blanket for Kucherov now won't be there when he begins to struggle.
I don't love the idea of Kucherov having to build chemistry with new teammates. He lost fellow Russian Mikhail Sergachev to a trade, who was one of his closest friends on the team. He'll also need to learn how to play with Jake Guentzel, as he'll fill the hole Stamkos leaves in the lineup. There are plenty of questions for the Lightning entering this season, and how Kucherov will react is top of the list.
Andrei Vasilevskiy OVER 33.5 Wins
Andrei Vasilevskiy has 34 or more wins in five of his last seven seasons. He had an injury to start last season and played just 52 games. If he had played the full season, he undoubtedly would've eclipsed 33 victories again. The other season with less than 34 wins was during the pandemic season when he played just 42 games.
The lack of games being the reason he didn't get over 34 victories is the reason for this bet. The Lightning should've upgraded their goaltending situation this offseason, as Jonas Johansson doesn't have the trust of the organization. Johansson held down the fort until Vasilevskiy got healthy last season, but didn't get into many games once he returned.
Vasilevskiy will play 60+ games again this season. Jon Cooper wants to play him as much as possible, and Vasilevskiy hates to sit on the bench. If Vasilevskiy stays healthy and plays 60+ games, he should hit this over.
