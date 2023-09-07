Lions vs. Chiefs Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 1
The best same-game parlay to bet on for NFL Opening Night.
Football is back!
Opening kickoff of the 2023 NFL season is officially here and what better way to celebrate than to cook up a little same game parlay for tonight's Lions vs. Chiefs showdown.
Remember, same game parlays are tough to hit, so you may want to bet a little bit less on this than you would a normal bet, but they're fun nonetheless!
Now, let's jump into my favorite same game parlay for tonight's season opener.
Best Same-Game Parlay for Lions vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs Moneyline
- Jared Goff OVER 256.5 passing yards
- Jerick McKinnon OVER 26.5 receiving yards
- David Montgomery Anytime TD
Chiefs Moneyline
We're going to start the parlay off with the Chiefs moneyline. We're not going to mess around with the spread in this game. Let's just take the defending champs to win the game. That way, we don't need to worry about any weird back door cover or it coming down to a last-second field goal.
Jared Goff OVER 256.5 passing yards
Jared Goff averaged 261.1 passing yards per game last season, so as long as he matches his 2022 average, we're in the clear tonight.
Let's also remember the Chiefs likely won't have Chris Jones in action tonight, so the Chiefs pass rush is going to take a hit, leaving Goff with more time to throw. Finally, if we think the Chiefs are going to win the game, there's a chance the Lions will be playing catch up in the second half. That could lead to Goff slinging it more than originally planned.
Jerick McKinnon OVER 26.5 receiving yards
If Travis Kelce can't suit up tonight, Patrick Mahomes is going to have to look for different targets in the passing game.
One of those targets could be Jerick McKinnon, who became a staple in their passing game last season. He surpassed this total comfortably in four of the last five games in the regular season, so look for Mahomes to use McKinnon throughout the night.
David Montgomery Anytime TD
All the hype in the Lions backfield is surrounding their rookie running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, but let's remember that Dan Campbell has gone on record stating that he's going to be used more as a receiving back than anything else.
That leaves David Montgomery as their primary rusher, especially if the Lions get down to the goalline. I think if any running back for the Lions finds the end zone tonight, it's going to be him.
The final parlay odds of those four plays put together is +1101, meaning a $25 bet would win you $275.34 if it's able to cash. Not a bad way to start the NFL season!
