Lions vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay for Saturday Night Football
Strap in, folks. Not only do we get to watch NFL action tonight, but it's one of the most exciting and intriguing matchups of the season. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions in a battle between two NFC playoff teams.
I've already given you my best bet for the game in my full betting preview, which you can read here, but in this article I'm going to cook up something special. With it being a prime time showdown, we might as well sprinkle a few dollars on a Same Game Parlay.
Remember, these bets are fun to watch but they have a low likelihood of winning so bet accordingly.
Lions vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay
- Cowboys moneyline
- Alternate total over 49.5
- Dak Prescott 275+ passing yards
- Jared Goff 250+ passing yards
- Brandin Cooks anytime TD
Parlay odds: +856
Cowboys moneyline
I think the Cowboys are going to win this game, but I want nothing to do with the 5.5-point spread so instead of worrying about that, we're just going to take the Cowboys to win the game for the sake of the parlay. They have been fantastic at home this season while the Lions have struggled at home. Detroit has a Net Yards per Play of -0.3 when playing on the road this season, which ranks 18th amongst all teams.
Alternate total over 49.5
If you read my betting preview, you know that I like the OVER in this game, but for the sake of the parlay we're going to bring the total down a few points to 49.5. That way, we need just 50 points to be scored in this game for us to cash this leg of the parlay.
There's no denying that offenses are the superior side of the ball for both teams so I expect plenty of points in this one.
Dak Prescott 275+ passing yards
The Cowboys should be able to attack this Lions secondary that gives up 7.0 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. If this game ends up being an offensive shootout, which I expect, both quarterbacks could put up some big numbers.
Jared Goff 250+ passing yards
Jared Goff is averaging 265.5 passing yards per game this season so if he just hits his season average for passing yards, he's going to soar over this set total for Saturday night.
This game has all the makings of an offensive shootout so the Lions are going to need to go to the air early and often to keep pace with the potent Cowboys offense. As a result, I think he has a chance of smashing 250 passing yards against Dallas.
Brandin Cooks anytime TD
The Detroit Lions secondary has struggled this year, giving up 7.0 yards per pass attempt and 1.6 passing touchdowns per game, both which rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL. That means we should be targeting Cowboys' pass-catchers to find the end zone tonight.
Brandin Cooks is second on the team in receiving touchdowns this season with six. Even in game where he doesn't haul in a load of receptions, he seems to find a way to get open in the end zone. He's my first and best play to score against the Lions on Saturday night.
