Lions vs. Packers Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 4
A four-leg SGP that pays out +657, so a $25 bet would pay out 164.34.
By Josh Yourish
Thursday Night Football can sneak up on you sometimes. You have to make sure your fantasy lineup is set for the week and you want to get your bets in. Well, instead of fumbling around trying to build your own parlay for this NFC North clash between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you can ride with me on this Same-Game Parlay that I constructed on FanDuel Sportsbook which pays out at +657.
Lions vs. Packers Best Same-Game Parlay
- Sam LaPorta 25+ receiving yards
- Luke Musgrave over 3.5 receptions
- Jordan Love over 15.5 rushing yards
- Packers +4.5
Sam LaPorta 25+ receiving yards
It’s the year of the rookie tight end. Typically rookie tight ends don’t produce much, but this season they’ve been highly targeted. LaPorta is actually second on the Lions in targets with 22, only six fewer than Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's also hauled in 18 receptions, which is also second to St. Brown who has 21 catches. LaPorta is averaging 62.0 receiving yards per game.
Luke Musgrave over 3.5 receptions
Musgrave is another rookie tight end who is part of the boom at the position. He has seen 15 targets this year which is third on the Packers and is tied for first with 11 catches. Last week Musgrave made six catches for 49 yards.
Jordan Love over 15.5 rushing yards
It’s not like Love is a run-first quarterback or anything like that, but he’s been able to use his legs as a scrambler. In Week 3 he was the Packers leading rusher with 39 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. With Aaron Jones out he’s been forced to improve more in the run-game, and Jones may return tonight. However, I still think this is an effective part of Love’s game and with Aidan Hutchinson chasing him around all night, he’ll need to be mobile.
Packers +4.5
The Packers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games dating back to last season. The one time they didn’t not cover was against the Detroit Lions when they lost by four at home. That is why I’m taking an adjusted line. I don’t think the Lions should be favored at Lambeau Field in this game, and I love taking home underdogs, so this is a great addition to the SGP.
