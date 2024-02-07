LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational: Tournament Prop Bets, Odds, Picks, and Predictions
Breaking down the best prop bets for the LIV Golf Las Vegas invitational.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the LIV Golf Tour returns to the United States for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational.
The 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational will be played at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The golf course is a par 70 that measures approximately 7,089 yards.
Before I discuss my favorite tournament prop bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational let’s take a look at the current leaders in GIR (greens in regulation) on the LIV Golf Tour that are in this week's field.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
LIV Golf Top Five Golfers in GIR
- Joaquin Niemann 75.93%
- Jon Rahm 74.07%
- Sergio Garcia 74.07%
- Paul Casey 72.22%
- Brooks Koepka 70.37%
Now that we have determined the current top five golfers in GIR (greens in regulation) on the LIV Golf Tour (in this week’s field) let’s shift our attention to my favorite tournament prop bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational.
Tyrrell Hatton Top Five: +200
Since the beginning of November, Tyrrell Hatton has played five tournaments (DP World, PGA, and LIV Golf Tours combined). In those five events just noted, Hatton accumulated four top-14 finishes, including an eighth-place result at last week's 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational.
Due to Tyrrell Hatton's quality finish at last week's event, I decided to take a hard look at the players' statistics to see how Hatton fared relative to the field.
Upon the completion of four rounds of play at the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational, Hatton ranked seventh in total birdies (15), 13th in scrambling (68.18%), and third in putting average (1.43).
Dean Burmester Top Five: +350
The talented South African arrives at this week's LIV Golf event in rather good form. Burmester has accumulated three top-three finishes in his last four tournaments played (DP World and LIV Golf Tours combined) including two wins at the 2023 South Africa Championship and the 2023 Joburg Open.
I fully expect Burmester to continue his outstanding play at this week's 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.