LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks, and Predictions
The LIV Golf Tour will begin the 2024 season in Mexico at LIV Golf Mayakoba.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the LIV Golf Tour travels to the beautiful shores of Mexico for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational.
The 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational will be played at El Cameleon Golf Club. The golf course is a par 71 that measures approximately 6,987 yards.
Before I discuss my favorite tournament matchup bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational let’s take a look at the leaders in GIR (greens in regulation) on the LIV Golf Tour last season that are in this week's field.
2023 LIV Golf Top Five Golfers in GIR
- Mito Pereira 73.79%
- Paul Casey 73.17%
- Dustin Johnson 73.08%
- Brendan Steele 72.79%
- Jason Kokrak 72.52%
Now that we have identified the top five golfers in GIR (greens in regulation) on the LIV Golf Tour in 2023 (in this week’s field) let’s shift our attention to my favorite tournament matchup bets for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational.
Joaquin Niemann -105 over Bryson DeChambeau
Joaquin Niemann arrives at this week's event in rather good form. More specifically, Niemann has accumulated three consecutive top 14 finishes finishes on the DP World Tour, including a win at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open in December.
Unlike Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau has not played a professional golf tournament since the LIV Golf Tour's 2023 season ended in October. For me, that is a real concern.
I think that Niemann's outstanding form in December makes him more of an attractive golfer to wager on in this matchup. Give me Niemann to defeat DeChambeau at odds of -105.
Dean Burmester -110 over Harold Varner III
Similar to Niemaan, Dean Burmester continued to play competitive golf after the completion of the LIV Golf Tour's 2023 season in October. Since the beginning of November, Burmester played three tournaments on the DP World Tour, In those three events just mentioned, Burmester accumulated two wins at the 2023 South Africa Championship and the 2023 Joburg Open.
Burmester has also posted a quality result at this event previously. Burmester finished 20th at the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba Invitational.
