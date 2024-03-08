LMU vs. Portland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for West Coast Conference Second Round
WCC Conference Tournament betting preview, prediction and best bets for Portland vs. Loyola Marymount on Friday, March 8.
By Reed Wallach
Meeting for the second time in a week, Portland and Loyola Marymount do battle in night cap of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
The two WCC teams split the season series, with Portland winning the game last Saturday by double digits. However, it's the Lions who are favored on a neutral floor. How should we bet this late-night showdown?
Here's our full betting preview for LMU vs. Portland on Friday night!
New FanDuel Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
LMU vs. Portland Odds, Spread and Total
Portland vs. LMU Betting Trends
- LMU is 12-17 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LMU is 3-7 ATS over the last 10 games
- Portland is 7-3 ATS over the last 10 games
- Portland has gone UNDER in eight of the last 10 games
LMU vs. Portland How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Orelans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- LMU Record: 12-18
- Portland Record: 11-20
LMU vs. Portland Key Players to Watch
LMU
Alex Merkviladze: The floor spacer on this Lions' team, Merkviladze struggled in Saturday's matchup, missing all six of his threes, but did dish out seven assists. However, in the first game he was nearly unstoppable, scoring 25 points while making six of 11 three's with 10 rebounds. Which kind of game will we get from the stretch forward?
Portland
Juan Sebastian Gorosito: The sophomore guard exploded on Saturday, scoring 26 points while making six of 14 three's. He has upped his play in conference play, shooting 38% from 3-point range after struggling against non conference games.
LMU vs. Portland Prediction and Pick
LMU closed as three-and-a-half point road favorite with a total of 145.5. The game ended with a 10-point Pilots win, 70-60, so a win (and cover) for the underdog and a winning under ticket. The number has been adjusted for a neutral court, but I'm going to go over in this case.
This is a porous Portland defense, 351st in the country in effective field goal percentage, and incredibly leaky on the perimeter. The Pilots allow a ton of three's, 354th in opponent 3-point rate, and that's led to opponents to shoot nearly 38% from distance over the balance of the season.
LMU will happily oblige, 107th in 3-point rate with a gaudy near-37% 3-point clip (33rd in the nation).
Meanwhile, the Pilots are top 100 in the country in 3-point rate as well, which can be dangerous for LMU's defense that is outside the top 300 in terms of open three rate, per ShotQuality.
I see a ton of three's and a fast tempo and this game goes over the total out west.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!