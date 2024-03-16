Long Beach State vs. UC Davis Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Big West Tournament Final
Long Beach State is fresh off an upset of the No. 1 seed in the Big West, UC Irvine, and will now face the No. 2 seed, UC Davis with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
These two teams faced off in the final game of the regular season and UC Davis secured the 88-78 win. Will we see history repeat itself tonight?
Long Beach State vs. UC Davis odds, spread, and total
Long Beach State vs. UC Davis betting trends
- Long Beach State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in Long Beach State's last nine games
- Long Beach State is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. UC Davis
- The UNDER is 6-1 in UC Davis' last seven games
Long Beach State vs. UC Davis how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Long Beach State record: 20-14 (10-10 in Big West)
- UC Davis record: 20-12 (14-6 in Big West)
Long Beach State vs. UC Davis key players to watch
Long Beach State
Marcus Tsohonis: A big reason for Long Beach's run in the Big West Tournament has been the play of Marcus Tsohonis, who has scored at least 15 points in both tournament games. The Beach's biggest strength is its ability to score and if they can shoot the lights out like they did against UC Irvine, they're going to be in a great spot.
UC Davis
Elijah Pepper: The Aggies' guard, Elijah Pepper, is averaging 20.7 points per game and is coming off a 25-point performance against Hawaii. If he plays that well again tonight, UC Davis is going to be tough to beat.
Long Beach State vs. UC Davis prediction and pick
The defense for Long Beach State is tough to trust. The Beach rank just 225th in opponent effective field goal percentage. For them to continue to win, they have to continue to shoot the lights out at an unsustainable pace. I don't expect that to happen considering they're effective field goal percentage has been 4% higher than their season average over their last three games.
If their shooting regresses, they're in major trouble. That's what I expect to happen tonight against a steady and consistent UC Davis squad.
I'll back the Aggies as small favorites.
