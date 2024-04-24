Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
For the third straight year, the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are playing each other in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. For the first time in these last three years, the Oilers were able to take game one from the Kings.
Tonight, the Oilers will look to extend their series lead to two games before the series shifts back to Los Angeles. Throughout the regular season, the Oilers were 29-9-4 on home ice, whereas the Kings are now 1-6 in their last seven on the road, with their only win coming against the San Jose Sharks over that stretch.
Here is our full betting preview and best bet for Game 2 between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers:
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Odds, Puckline, Total
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Betting Trends
- The Oilers are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Kings.
- The Kings are 1-5 in their last six games on the road.
- The Kings have lost five straight games when playing in Edmonton.
- The Oilers are 12-3 in their last 15 games.
- The total has gone under in four of the last five matchups between these two teams.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 24
- Puck Drop: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch: TBS, MAX, SN CBC, TVAS, BSW
- Series Record: 1-0 Oilers
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Key Players To Watch
Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala: Fiala is playing with the Kings' third line, but this line will need to play a massive role in this series if the Kings want the chance to win. The Oilers' top-six forward groups are much better than the Kings', so the Kings' depth players will have to outplay the Oilers' depth. Fiala tallied 85 points in the regular season but has gone four straight games without a point against the Oilers. Look for Fiala to make an impact tonight.
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid: In game one of this series, McDavid became the first player to record five or more assists in an NHL playoff game since 1998. McDavid has two or more points in four of his last five games and has dominated the Kings historically, recording two or more points in eight of the last nine games he has played against the Kings.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Prediction and Pick
In game one, the Oilers dominated the scoring and scoring chances and high-danger chance categories. They are now 5-0 in their last five games against the Kings at home, and the Oilers outscored the Kings 27-12 in those five games.
The Kings showed no answer for the Oilers' powerplay in game one, as the Oilers scored three powerplay goals in just over four minutes spent on the powerplay. The Kings struggle to keep up this this Oilers team, the only time they beat the Oilers this season was when Edmonton was playing the second half of a back-to-back.
Outside of that one game, the Oilers have won seven straight against the Kings. The Oilers want to make this a quick series. They know that if they win this game tonight, this series will be all but over. The Kings cannot keep up with this Oilers team when engaged.
Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers Regulation Moneyline (-110)
