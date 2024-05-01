Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game 5 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
Here is our full betting preview and best bet for Game 5 between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers:
Last night we got to watch four elimination games. We saw the Carolina Hurricanes eliminate the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche knocked out the Winnipeg Jets while the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators avoided elimination.
Tonight, there are only two games on the docket, with only one of them having season-ending implications.
The Edmonton Oilers lead their series against the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 and will be on their home ice in Edmonton here tonight as they look to wrap this series up to get some rest while the Predators and Vancouver Canucks continue to battle it out.
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Odds, Puckline, Total
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Trends
- The Kings are 1-5 in their last six games against the Oilers.
- The Kings are 1-5 in their last six games when playing in Edmonton.
- The over has hit in five of the Oilers last seven games.
- The over has hit in four of the last five games the Kings have played.
- The over has hit three of four games in this series.
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 1
- Puck Drop: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch: CBC, TVAS, SN, SN1, ESPN, BSW
- Series Record: 3-1 Oilers
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Kings
Quinton Byfield: Byfield is tied for the team lead with four points in this series. He has three points in the first two games in Edmonton this series. Byfield took massive strides forward in his third season in the NHL, and the Kings need him to have a big game here tonight on their top line to truck and shut down Connor McDavid.
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl: Draisaitl has eight points so far this series, second on the team and only behind Connor McDavid. Draisaitl has two or more points in five of his last six games against the Kings, six of his previous seven games at home when playing the Kings and four of his last playoff games on home ice versus Los Angeles.
Suggested Player Prop: Leon Draisaitl Over 1.5 Points (+135)
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction and Pick
The Edmonton Oilers survived game four winning 1-0 despite only putting 13 shots on net and being outshot by 20. Even when the Kings play much better than the Oilers they struggle to beat this team as they did and game four.
The Kings' only win in this series came in overtime of game two after Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 26 shots. Following his shutout in game four and a lights-out performance in game three, Skinner's confidence has to be at an all-time high as the series shifts back to Edmonton.
Over the last ten head-to-head matchups between these two teams, the Oilers have won eight of them and have outscored the Kings 25-15 in the previous five games played in Edmonton. The Kings must be deflated after dropping both games on home ice, especially after holding the Oilers to one goal in game four.
You have to think the Oilers see the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks beating up on each other. I think the Oilers come out with a much better effort tonight to close this series out to get some rest before having to play either the Canucks or Predators once their gruelling series wraps up.
Edmonton Oilers Regulation Moneyline (-115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.