Louisiana-Monroe vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss had any hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance dashed by getting smoked by No. 1 Georgia on the road, 52-17.
However, the Rebels get to take their frustrations out on a lowly Louisiana-Monroe team on Saturday afternoon at home. Ole Miss can still contend for a New Year's Six Bowl.
Here's how we're eyeing Saturday's matchup:
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. Louisiana-Monroe Betting Trends
- Ole Miss 6-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Louisiana-Monroe is 4-6 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 5-1-1 ATS as a favorite this season
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Louisiana-Monroe Record: 2-8
- Ole Miss Record: 8-2
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Louisiana-Monroe
Jiya Wright: ULM has gone to four different quarterbacks this season, but is back to its starter, Jiya Wright, who put up decent numbers against an elite Troy defense. Wright completed 20-of-35 passes for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards. He battled some early season injuries but will look to round into form for a team that is bottom 10 in EPA/Play and success rate this season.
Ole Miss
Jaxon Dart: After engineering a touchdown drive on the opening series, the Ole Miss offense turtled and Dart couldn't get on track. He finished the night just 10-of-17 with 112 yards and an interception against one of the best defenses in football. However, I expect him to thrive on Saturday against a porous Warhawks defense and for the offense to look more like the top 20 unit in terms of EPA/Play.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
This should be one-way traffic for the far superior team in the Rebels on Saturday. The team has thrived in this setting as a massive favorite, beating FCS Mercer 73-7 on the opening weekend. While Louisiana-Monroe is far better than that, the Rebels are a team that features enough explosive playmakers that can get margin and cover big spreads.
The Rebels have scored 30 or more in half of its games this season and should be able to control the ball with its defensive line's ability to get into the backfield. Ole Miss ranks 11th in the country in sacks and is top 20 in havoc, which is the percentage of plays that is a tackle for loss, forced fumble, interception, or broken-up pass.
If Ole Miss can generate turnovers, its potent offense can take over and rip off big plays on a Warhawks defense that is 85th in yards per play allowed. Ole Miss is top 25 in explosive pass rate and 13th in yards per play on the year at nearly seven yards per snap.
This should be a blowout and I expect the Rebels to get back on track by putting up a big number on the scoreboard.
Track Reed's bets here!