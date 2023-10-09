Louisiana Tech vs. MTSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
How to bet Tuesday night Conference USA football
By Reed Wallach
We are treated to Tuesday night football starting in Week 7 with a trifecta of games.
Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State meet on Tuesday night with each team losing its mid-week matchups last week in different fashion. The Bulldogs rallied to have a game-tying drive against Western Kentucky at home while Middle Tennessee State fell apart in the second half against Jacksonville State on its home field.
Who can get back on track at the expense of the other?
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Odds, Spread and Total
Middle Tennessee State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- MTSU is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- MTSU is 0-3 ATS as a favorite
- Louisiana Tech is 3-4 ATS this season
- Louisiana Tech has gone UNDER in two of three games as an underdog
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 10th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Louisiana Tech Record: 3-4
- Middle Tennessee State Record: 1-5
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Key Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech
Smoke Harris: As La. Tech battles quarterback uncertainty with Hank Bachmeier still working on returning from a shoulder injury and backup Jack Turner being inconsistent, Harris has done his share at wide receiver and punt return to give the team a spark. Harris hauled in 11 catches for 107 yards in the team's near comeback against Western Kentucky last week.
Middle Tennessee State
Nicholas Vattiato: Vattiato passed for over 400 yards as the Blue Raiders blew a double-digit lead to Jacksonville State as he was sacked eight times in the loss. Vattiato has been able to lift this MTSU passing attack but needs to be smarter with the ball, passing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions so far this season.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction and Pick
The key in this one will be how the Louisiana Tech secondary responds after getting torched by Western Kentucky's pass-happy offense in the first half last week, allowing five touchdowns before rallying in the second half.
The Bulldogs' secondary grades out top 10 in success rate against the pass, but will face an MTSU offense that passes at a top 10 rate in the country. The team will look to get pressure on Vattiato, the Blue Raiders are 113th in sacks allowed (19) and are 102nd in red zone touchdown percentage.
I believe the La. Tech defense can give MTSU some trouble, but the team has proven that it can be gashed for big plays, outside the top 100 in both explosive rush and pass defense.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech's offense has been choppy, but no doubt has the weapons to touch up MTSU's secondary thwhichat is playing its seventh straight game that started with two SEC defenses. This unit is gassed and it showed in the second half against Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks exploded for 35 points in the second half last week en route to a 45-30 road victory.
Louisiana Tech has the likes of Harris and emerging running back Tyree Shelton to help move the ball on offense, whether it's Bachmeier or Turner. The team is top 35 in both explosive runs and pass rate and I believe can do its share to get this game over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
