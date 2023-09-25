Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
By Reed Wallach
Two teams still trying to find its footing this season meet in El Paso on Friday night.
Louisiana Tech is awatiitng the return of Hank Bachmeier at quarterback, but backup Jack Turner did an admirable job at Nebraska last week as the hits the road to continue Conference-USA play agaisnt UTEP. The Miners haven't beaten an FBS foe yet this season and have scored more than 14 just twice on the year.
Against an aggressive Louisiana Tech, will the Miners find its offensive identity? Let's break down everything for this CUSA matchup:
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Odds, Spread and Total
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- UTEP is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Louisiana Tech is 2-3 ATS this season
- Louisiana Tech has gone UNDER in three of five games this season
- Louisiana Tech has gone UNDER both times it was an underdog this season
- UTEP has gone UNDER in two of three games as a favorite
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Game Time: 9 PM EST
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Louisiana Tech Record: 2-3
- UTEP Record: 1-4
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Key Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech
Smoke Harris: Harris is one of the best group of five receivers this season, hauling in 34 catches on 37 targets with 365 yards and three touchdowns despite the Bulldogs transitioning quarterbacks. He'll face a UTEP defense that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass.
UTEP
Gavin Hardison: Hardison's struggles continued in the team's 45-28 loss to UNLV, completing only 14 passes on 31 attempts for 225 yards with three interceptions. The quarterback was seen at practice early this week in arm sleeve, but was quoted feeling "great." This season, Hardison has five touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Prediction and Pick
Both teams are struggling, but its hard not to be more bullish on the Louisiana Tech side, a team that is playing decent defense overall. The Bulldogs are averaging seven tackles for loss this season while allowing opponents to complete only 52% of its passes (11th in the country).
Meanwhile, UTEP's defense is starting to look worse for ware, allowing at least 31 points in three straight games. It's been a dire set of games for the Miners, who have been outscored by 69 over its last three games and is 116th in EPA/Play.
We aren't sure who is going to be suiting up for Louisiana Tech at quarterback with Bachmeier missing last game with a shoulder injury, but Turner has completed 67% of his passes for 422 yards on 55 attempts in Sonny Cumbie's air raid scheme.
UTEP's offense is 91st in yards per play and has allowed nearly three sacks per game. The team is lacking the explosiveness to keep up with the Bulldogs and I think it's only going to get worse for the Miners at home in conference play.
