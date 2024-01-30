Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
By Reed Wallach
Clemson will look to shake off a heartbreaking last second loss to Duke back at home against ACC basement dweller Louisville on Tuesday night.
The Tigers are rounding back into form as the team looks to build its NCAA Tournament case back up and a blowout win against a rebuilding Cardinals team can help its analytical profile. However, will Clemson be able to cover a big number at home still stewing from the lost at Cameron Indoor Stadium?
I'm staying off the spread and eyeing the total, here's where I'm going:
Louisville vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Louisville is 9-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Clemson is 11-8 ATS this season
- Clemson is 6-8 ATS this season as a favorite
- Clemson ahs gone OVER in 12 of 19 games this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in nine of 14 games as a favorite this season
Louisville vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 30th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Louisville Record: 6-14
- Clemson Record: 13-6
Louisville vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Mike James: James is the team's floor spacing guard, shooting nearly 39% from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and scoring nearly 14 points per game. Is this a game for a bounce back? James has shot a combined four-of-18 over his last two games, but he does a great job of getting to the free throw line, going 12-of-14 over the last two.
Clemson
Joseph Girard: Louisville's defense is an eye sore, but the team is incredibly poor at defending the perimeter, which means this can be a standout game for the Syracuse transfer, who is shooting nearly 42% from beyond the arc. Louisville is allowing teams to shoot nearly 40% from beyond the arc in league play on a sky high 41% opponent's three-point rate. This can be a perimeter showcase from the Tigers guard.
Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
I'm wary of trusting Clemson's defense to cover such a big number, even against the likes of Louisville.
Clemson's defense is better than what it's shown, but it's been a tough sight in ACC play. Clemson is 13th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency in league play with Louisville right behind the Tigers in 14th. Both teams are allowing opponents to shoot about 40% from beyond the arc and Clemson has been fouling teams at a sky high rate.
The Tigers offense should continue its fine play, second in ACC offensive efficiency behind a well balanced attack around big man PJ Hall. Louisville won't be able to slow down the Tigers, but Clemson's defense should allow for the Cardinals to flirt with 70 points, which should be plenty for this game to go over the total.
