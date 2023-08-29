Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
How to bet this Week 1 ACC showdown.
By Reed Wallach
Louisville and Georgia Tech get ACC play started early with a Week 1 matchup on a neutral field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Louisville will usher in the Jeff Brohm era. The former Louisville quarterback rejoins the program after a successful stint at Purdue. He hit the portal for a new quarterback to replace Malik Cunningham, and its a familiar face for him as former Boilermakers QB Jack Plummer joins the new-look Cardinals.
The team opens ACC play against Georgia Tech, who took the interim head coach tag off of Brent Key, who went out and landed former Texas A&M QB Haynes King in the portal.
With some moving pieces on both sides, how will that lead to a Week 1 matchup? Here's everything you need for the opening game for both teams.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Louisville went UNDER in eight of 12 games last season
- Louisville went 5-2 ATS as a favorite last season
- Georgia Tech finished the season covering three of its last four games
- Georgia Tech went OVER in four of its last five games
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 1st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisville Record: 0-0
- Georgia Tech Record: 0-0
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Jack Plummer: Plummer saw time at Purdue before transferring to Cal last season. He didn't have much to work with in Berkley, but he was generally ineffective as the Golden Bears were outside the top 100 in success rate and averaged less than two points per drive. However, rejoining Brohm with a ton of weapons will hopefully lead to a strong season. Plummer combined for 3,405 yards across three seasons with Purdue.
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King struggled in College Station and will hope to find a steady position at Georgia Tech. King is a capable rusher, but couldn't produce as a passer, completing only 56% of his passes for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, posting a -0.20 EPA/Play.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
While Plummer has a capped ceiling, he should find enough answers against a porous Georgia Tech defense that was 98th in success rate last season. The Yellow Jackets did a decent job of getting in the backfield, top 50 in sacks, but were awful against the run -- 114th in line yards and 97th in yards per carry allowed. Further, the team lost second round pick pass rusher Keion White.
While Brohm typically runs a pass-first offense, top 10 in pass-rate last season while running plays at a top 50 clip, the team has plenty of running backs to work with, including 800 yard rusher Jawhar Jordan.
Meanwhile, Louisville's defense is returning only 52% of production, 90th in the nation, per ESPN.com. While King struggled at Texas A&M, I believe the pace in this game will yield points for both sides given the makeup of each teams. Brohm's Purdue teams have played fast, and the Yellow Jackets also played up-tempo as well, 41st in second per play last season.
