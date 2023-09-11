Louisville vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
How to bet the total in the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup this week.
By Josh Yourish
In Week 3, a lot of teams are kicking off their conference schedule, but both Louisville and Indiana already did that in Week 1, so they have a non-conference showdown on Saturday at Indiana. Louisville took advantage of an early ACC game with a 39-34 victory over Georgia Tech and a win over Murray State last week to get to 2-0.
Indiana had it a bit tougher.
The Hoosiers faced Ohio State in Week 1 and lost 23-3. Tom Allen’s team is 1-1 after beating Indiana State last weekend.
The Cardinals are favored on the road in this matchup, especially with questions at quarterback for Indiana.
Louisville vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Indiana is 2-0 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in Indiana games
- Louisville is 1-1 ATS
- The OVER is 1-0-1 in Louisville games
- Louisville is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games
Louisville vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Indiana University Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Louisville Record: 2-0
- Indiana Record: 1-1
Louisville vs. Indiana Key Players
Louisville
Jawhar Jordan, RB: Jordan is a big play waiting to happen. He doesn't get a lot of volume, but he absolutely makes the most of his touches when they come. So, get excited when you see No. 25 on the field. He has 14 carries this year for 231 yards, that’s an average of 16.5 yards. He also has three touchdowns and three catches for 49 yards, a 16.3 yard average.
Indiana
Tayven Jackson, QB: Both of Indiana’s QBs struggled in Week 1 against Ohio State, but last week Jackson was clearly the best option against Indiana State. He went 18-for-21 for 236 yards while Brendan Sorby went just 9-for-16 for 108 yards. Jackson didn’t bring a lot in the run game, but did score a touchdown on the ground.
Louisville vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Indiana’s defense might be for real.
In Week 1, it held Ohio State to just 23 points and 5.7 yards per play. Then, against Indiana State, the Hoosiers only gave up 2.2 yards per play.
I’m not sure there are many other defenses that will be able to hold that Ohio State offense with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to under 30 points, even while they’re breaking in a new QB.
Indiana should be able to slow this Louisville attack, and is definitely the best defense that the Cardinals have seen. Under Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals are 13th in rushing yards per game, racking up 227 a contest. They have a balanced running back room led by Jordan who is explosive in small doses.
In the passing game, Louisville is good with Jack Plummer, but he’s thrown three interceptions already, and the Cardinals turn the ball over against Indiana, it will be a long time until they get it back.
The Hoosiers are 130th out of 133 teams in plays per game, so they’ll be operating at a very slow pace. Louisville actually ranks 89th, so I’m expecting a lower-scoring game and expecting Indiana to hang around a bit.
I’ll take the under in this one, though I also considered taking the points with Indiana. I just love this under too much.
