Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Cardinals looking to wrap-up ACC play with a win over the Hurricanes.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 11-ranked Louisville Cardinals will put their three-game winning streak on the line when they play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cardinals are coming off a hard-fought 31-24 win over the Virginia Cavaliers last week. Meanwhile, Miami has dropped its past two road games, which includes a seven-point loss to Florida State.
Can the Cardinals wrap up ACC play with a road win over the Hurricanes? Or will Miami win its third straight game at home?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Louisville vs. Miami:
Louisville vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Miami vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Louisville is 5-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Louisville is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against Miami
- Miami is 3-3 ATS at home this season
- Miami is 5-1 straight up in its past six home games
Louisville vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: noon EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Louisville Record: 9-1
- Miami Record: 6-4
Louisville vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Jawhar Jordan: The junior running back has been one of the best players in the ACC and one of the reasons why Louisville could be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Jordan has 976 yards on 141 carries and 11 touchdowns this season. In last week’s win over UVA, the 5-foot-11 running back recorded 95 yards on 17 carries.
Jordan faces a tough challenge on Saturday as the Hurricanes allow the fewest rushing yards per game in the ACC this season (86). However, it’s hard to ignore a running back averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns in conference play.
Miami
Tyler Van Dyke: The Hurricanes might start Van Dyke Saturday after Emory Williams suffered a significant arm injury last week against Florida State. Van Dyke hasn’t played well this season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 2,086 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback has thrown eight interceptions in his last four games, but only tossed four touchdown passes. For Miami to get the upset, Van Dyke needs to play flawlessly, which he hasn’t done since Sept. 23 against Temple.
Louisville vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
The Hurricanes have fallen on hard times recently but have a chance to put a wrench into the Cardinals’ postseason plans if they can win on Saturday. Miami has the best run defense in the ACC, which should help limit the big plays from Jordan. However, this Louisville defense is good too, allowing 17.1 points per game (first in the ACC).
Neither quarterback is a difference-maker in this game, but I trust Jack Plummer more than Van Dyke, who has thrown an interception in five-straight games. Give me the Cardinals to get their 10th win on the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.