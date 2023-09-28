Louisville vs. NC State Expert Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Our full betting preview for Louisville vs NC State.
By Reed Wallach
Louisville continued its undefeated start to the season with a 56-28 thrashing of Boston College on Saturday at home, but can it keep it rolling against a formidable ACC team?
The Cardinals play their first true road game in ACC play on Friday night against North Carolina State, which is still searching for a comprehensive performance that warrants the praise of bettors. The Wolfpack are yet to cover the point spread this season and will be up against it as a small home underdog on Friday night.
Now, let's get to all the information you need for this game as well as my favorite bet in this game.
Louisville vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- North Carolina State hasn't covered the spread yet this season
- Louisville is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Louisville is 3-1 to the OVER this season
- North Carolina State is 3-1 to the UNDER this season
Louisville vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
Date: Friday, September 29
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
How to Watch (TV): ESPN
North Carolina State Record: 4-0
Louisville Record: 3-1
Louisville vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Louisville
Jahwar Jordan: Jordan has been a walking highlight reel this season in Jeff Brohm's revamped Louisville offense, rushing for nearly 500 yards with nine touchdowns in four games. The Cardinals are putting up gaudy numbers on offense and Jordan's big-play ability is a big reason why.
North Carolina State
Brennan Armstrong: Armstrong hasn't had the instant impact under center the Wolfpack hoped for in 2023. He is completing 60% of his passes but has passed for below 200 yards twice and has five touchdowns with four interceptions. Armstrong has resorted to using his legs a ton as the Wolfpack receivers can't get open down field, totaling 15 carries already this season.
Louisville vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Louisville's offense looks like it can do no wrong this season, scoring at least 38 points in three of four games behind the likes of Jordan's big play ability. North Carolina State has typically been stout on defense and strong at limiting big plays with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson heading up a 3-3-5 defense. However, the team is outside the top 100 in both explosive pass and run rate this season.
I believe NC State is going to make life difficult for Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer. The Wolfpack grade out as the 42nd-best team in terms of pass rush grading by Pro Football Focus this season. So far this season, the team has faced Georgia Tech (67th), Indiana (92nd), Boston College (133rd), so this will be their toughest test.
NC State's offense is limited at the skill positions around Armstrong, but I do believe the Wolfpack can make this more of a rock fight and outperform its current numbers in terms of limiting explosive plays.
While Louisville has been dangerous enough on offense to go over totals by itself, I think this game will be played on NC State's terms and go under the total.
REED'S PICK: Under 55.5
--
