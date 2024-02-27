Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Back the Bonnies)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Loyola Chicago-St. Bonaventure.
Loyola Chicago is an underdog for just the second time this month when the Ramblers visit New York on Tuesday night. Loyola Chicago has visions of its third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons as they sit in first place in the A-10 after a seven-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s tilt with St. Bonaventure.
The Bonnies are trying to climb the A-10 ranks for a better conference tournament seed and are short favorites at Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure has won three of its last four games following Saturday’s 75-67 road win over Massachusetts. Can St. Bonaventure grab a big win on its home court?
Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s A-10 action with a best bet.
Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure Odds, Spread and Total
Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago is 15-11 ATS this season
- St. Bonaventure is 14-12-1 ATS this season
- Loyola Chicago is 5-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- St. Bonaventure is 10-8-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-15 in Loyola Chicago games this season
- The OVER is 15-12 in St. Bonaventure games this season
Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Reilly Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Loyola Chicago record: 20-7 (12-2 A-10)
- St. Bonaventure record: 17-10 (8-7 A-10)
Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure Key Players to Watch
Loyola Chicago
Philip Alston: Loyola Chicago had nine players with six or more points in Saturday’s 80-59 win over George Mason. Alston, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, led the way with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, marking his fifth consecutive game in double figures. Alston leads the Ramblers in scoring at 12.9 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field.
St. Bonaventure
Chad Venning: The 6-foot-10 junior forward leads the Bonnies in scoring at 14.3 points per game and is third in the A-10 in field goal percentage, shooting at a 53.8% clip. Venning is coming off his second double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Massachusetts.
Loyola Chicago vs. St. Bonaventure Prediction and Pick
Loyola Chicago is led by its defense, which ranks No. 39 in KenPom and is No. 18 in effective field goal percentage and is No. 5 at defending shots from inside the arc.
Loyola Chicago’s defense might be one of the best in the nation, but it hasn’t traveled well. The Ramblers are giving up 71.7 points per game on the road during conference play, but have only allowed 70-plus to a league foe once at home. Where Loyola-Chicago’s defense struggles is at the perimeter. The Ramblers are No. 211 against shots from 3-point range and St. Bonaventure can light it up from deep, ranking No. 31 in shooting from downtown and second in the A-10 (37.1%).
If Loyola Chicago’s defense doesn’t show up, it could spell trouble as the Ramblers’ offense, despite top-100 rankings in shooting, rank No. 175 in efficiency and struggle to protect the rock. The Ramblers are No. 282 in turnover percentage while St. Bonaventure is No. 55 in the same category on the other end.
Loyola Chicago’s smaller lineup (No. 255 in height) also ranks No. 323 in getting its shots blocked and St. Bonaventure swats attempted shots at the No. 72 rate in the nation. St. Bonaventure will feed from its home crowd with the first-place Ramblers coming to town. Take the older Bonnies (No. 1 in average experience) to cover as a small favorite.
