Loyola Chicago vs. VCU Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Lay it with the Rams)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Loyola Chicago-VCU.
Loyola Chicago is off to a 5-1 start in Atlantic-10 play. The Ramblers have pulled out close wins, with its current three-game winning streak coming in a trio of contests decided by a combined eight points. The Ramblers are 3-0 on the road in conference this season, but they’ll have to win as an underdog in Richmond Tuesday night to keep that perfect mark.
VCU has bounced back in a big way after dropping its first two conference games at home. The Rams went on the road to beat George Mason and La Salle before returning home and blowing out Saint Louis, 85-61.
Here’s the betting preview of Tuesday’s A-10 tilt along with a best bet.
Loyola Chicago vs. VCU odds, spread and total
Loyola Chicago vs. VCU betting trends
- Loyola Chicago is 8-10 ATS this season
- VCU is 9-7-2 ATS this season
- Loyola Chicago is 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- VCU is 6-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-12 in Loyola Chicago games this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in VCU games this season.
Loyola Chicago vs. VCU how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Loyola Chicago record: 13-6 (5-1 A-10)
- VCU record: 11-7 (3-2 A-10)
Loyola Chicago vs. VCU key players to watch
Loyola Chicago
Desmond Watson: The junior guard is a familiar face in the A-10 after spending the previous two seasons at Davidson. Watson is now the leading scorer at Loyola Chicago, averaging a career-high 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Watson helped out a struggling Ramblers offense in Saturday’s win over Fordham, going 6-of-10 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers for 19 points in the 65-61 win.
VCU
Joseph Bamisile: Bamisile is on his fourth team in four years but has led VCU in a big way since being granted his eligibility waiver. In eight games off the bench, Bamisile is averaging 12.8 points per game and VCU is 6-2 in that span. The senior guard was held to 5 points or less in three of four games before exploding with a season-high 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, in VCU’s blowout win over Saint Louis.
Loyola Chicago vs. VCU prediction and pick
Both defenses have the upper hand in a matchup of offenses that are middle of the road in the A-10.
VCU’s defense is No. 92 overall, per KenPom, ranks No. 18 in effective field goal percentage, and is top-35 in defending shots both inside and beyond the arc. Loyola Chicago’s offense is just No. 217 in efficiency and struggles at the free-throw line (No. 290). The VCU offense is better in nearly every metric and Loyola Chicago’s defense, despite ranking No. 2 against 2-point shots, struggles to contain the perimeter and doesn’t force a lot of turnovers.
There’s also the luck factor, a metric that Loyola Chicago is No. 68 in, according to KenPom. The Ramblers are 8-2 in games decided by single digits and VCU is No. 331 overall in luck. Loyola Chicago is due for some regression in these close games and VCU is more balanced on both sides of the ball to cover the spread as a small favorite. Lay the points with the Rams.
