LPGA Odds and Picks: Cognizant Founders Cup (Best Bets to Win)
After a week off, the LPGA season continues this week with the Cognizant Founders Cup, set to take place at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.
The No. 1 ranked women's golfer in the world, Nelly Korda, returns to action looking for her fifth-straight win. Should our betting strategy simply be to bet on Korda to win once again? That's one of the questions I aim to answer in this article.
Let's dive into the odds to win and then I'll break down my top three bets to win.
Cognizant Founders Cup Odds
The top 10 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Nelly Korda +360
- Brooke Henderson +1400
- Jin Young Ko +1600
- Atthaya Thitikul +1600
- Hae Ran Ryu +2000
- Nasa Hataoka +2200
- Sei Young Kim +2600
- Lydia Ko +2900
- Maja Stark +2900
- Jin Hee Im +3100
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for Cognizant Founders Cup
Hae Ran Ryu +2000
I'm afraid the time to bet on Nelly Korda has passed us by with her now listed all the way at +360 odds. It's not a bet I'm willing to make at that price considering the only time she previously teed it up at this event, she missed the cut.
So, I'm going back to Hae Ran Ryu for my top bet this week, who in my opinion should be second on the odds list behind Korda. She has finished T9 5th, and 3rd in her last three starts and now returns to an event where she finished 4th last season. She's also third on the LPGA in strokes gained: tee-to-green.
Until she falls out of form, I'll likely continue to bet on her on a weekly basis.
Nasa Hataoka +2200
Nasa Hataoka, another golfer I have bet on recently, looks to be another strong bet this week. Her form continues to be solid, having finished T13 in each of her last two starts. She gained +5.75 strokes with her approach play at the JM Eagle LA Championship and if it wasn't for a bad opening round, she would have had a chance to win it on Sunday.
Now, she returns to a course that fits her game well. She finished sixth and eighth at this event the past two years.
Madelene Sagstrom +5000
Madelene Sagstrom is returning to form at the perfect time as she returns to an event she's had success at the last two years, finishing 3rd and 10th in the two iterations of this tournament.
The Swede is coming off a T8 finish at the JM Eagle LA Championship where she gained +5.2 strokes on the field with her approach play. If can carry that moment back to Upper Montclair Country Club, I have no doubt she'll be in contention on the weekend.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
