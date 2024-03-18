LPGA Odds and Picks: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
Breaking down the odds and best bets to win this week's LPGA event, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.
After a week off, the LPGA returns on Thursday for its first event back in the United States after its Asian swing.
The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship returns to Palos Verdes Golf Club for the third-straight year so we do have two years of course history to help us handicap this event. Once again, I'll be breaking down my three favorite outright bets to win this week.
Let's dive into it.
Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship odds
Top 10 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Nelly Korda +900
- Brooke Henderson +1600
- Patty Tavatanakit +1800
- Ayaka Furure +2000
- Hye-Jin Choi +2000
- Hyo Joo Kim +2000
- Nasa Hataoka +2000
- Xiyu Lin +2000
- Lilia Vu +2200
- Rose Zhang +2500
LPGA Picks and Best Bets
Ayaka Furue +2000
Ayaka Furue enters this week's event leading the field in total strokes gained this season amongst all golfers who have played at least eight rounds at +2.02, even ahead of Nelly Korda (+1.96) while also playing 12 more rounds than the American. She's also fresh off her best finish of the season, finishing solo third at the Blue Bay LPGA, gaining strokes across all four major areas.
She doesn't have great course history here, missing the cut at this event last season, but I can forgive that for a golfer who's just 23 years of age. I can't pass up betting on a golfer at 20/1 who has statistically played the best golf of everyone in the field.
Ruoning Yin +3000
We can bet on last year's winner of the event and the No.4 ranked women's golfer in the world at +3000 odds. I had high hopes for Ruoning Yin entering the season after a 2023 campaign where she was arguably the best ball striker on the LPGA.
She started off the 2024 season with her irons being average at best, but she seems to have found her swing again, gaining +3.71 strokes with her approach game in her latest start at the Blue Bay LPGA. Her short game let her down at that event, but now she returns to a course that she should feel extra confident at.
She provides great betting value at 30/1.
Sarah Schmelzel +6000
For my third and final outright bet, I'm going to back the runner-up from the latest event, Sarah Schmelzel. Before her runner-up finish, she had a T8 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship, which indicates her game is clearly trending in the right direction.
She's already a strong putter, but she seems to have found some consistency with her irons as well. She also has a solid history at this course, finishing 39th and 25th here the past two seasons. You have to like 60/1 odds on a golfer who has been some great golf of late.
