LPGA Odds: Blue Bay Picks and Predictions (Best Bets to Win)
Breaking down the odds and best bets to place for this week's LPGA event in China, the Blue Bay LPGA, including Yuna Nishimura and Albane Valenzuela.
The LPGA returns to China for the first time since since 2018. The Blue Bay LPGA was an event hosted there from 2014-2018, but hasn't been there since. With no data coming from this event the past five years, it's going to prove to be a bit of a tricky course to handicap.
Therefore, we're going to rely a lot more heavily on recent form heading into this event. Let's try to narrow in on some golfers who have been playing well and see if we can cash a second outright winner in 2024.
Blue Bay LPGA odds
Top 10 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Celine Boutier +850
- Ziyu Lin +900
- Lydia Ko +900
- Minjee Lee +1000
- Lilia Vu +1000
- Ayaka Furue +1200
- Hye-Jin Choi +1400
- Ruoning Yin +1600
- Mao Saigo +1600
- Sei Young Kim +1800
LPGA Picks and Best Bets
Yuna Nishimura +2800
Yuna Nishimura is fresh off a T3 finish at last week's HSBC Women's World Championship and she thrived in the two areas we're looking for in a winner this week; approach play and putting. She gained +4.78 strokes on the field with her irons and +5.66 strokes on the greens.
Her lack of distance off the tee won't affect her as much at Blue Bay as it did last week, so I'm hoping with this being a slightly shorter course, she'll be poised to get the win.
Albane Valenzuela +6600
I'm betting on Albane Valenzuela for the second straight week. Despite a disappointing finish at the HSBC Women's Championship, I can't look past her at +6600. She once again put on a ball-striking clinic, ranking third in the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green (+9.31) and second in strokes gained: approach (+9.29).
Unfortunately, her short game was horrendous, losing -1.34 strokes around the greens and an abysmal -7.54 strokes putting. Still, we have a chance to bet on a golfer at 66/1 odds who leads the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green this season. I will absolutely take a shot on that.
Olivia Cowan +8000
There is only one golfer in the field who has posted better strokes gained: approach numbers than Valenzuela this season and it's Germany's Olivia Cowan. She has only posted four rounds, so she doesn't have as large a sample size as Valenzuela, but her iron play is promising for a golfer that's listed at 80/1.
She has also posted some strong finishes on the Ladies European Tour heading into this event, finishing T23 at the Aramco Ladies International and then T18 at the Lalla Meryem Cup. She's worth a sprinkle +8000 to get the victory in China.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.