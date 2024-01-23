LPGA Odds: Drive On Championship Best Bets (Bet on Lydia Ko)
Breaking down the betting odds and three best bets to place to win this week's LPGA Event, the Drive On Championship.
The first LPGA event of 2024 is in the books with Lydio Ko winning the women's Tournament of Champions. Now, they'll have their first full field event of the year at the Drive On Championship.
This year's edition of the event will take place at Bradenton Country Club. This is the first time we'll see an LPGA event at this course so we have little to go off of in terms of handicapping this track to try to find which golfers will be the best fit to win this event.
So, we're going to focus on just betting on the overall best players available at the current odds. Speaking of which, let's take a look at the top 10 odds to win this week and then I'll break down my best bets.
Drive On Championship Odds
Odds listed below via BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Lilia Vu +1200
- Nelly Korda +1200
- Xiyu Lin +1200
- Lydia Ko +1400
- Brooke Henderson +1600
- Celine Boutier +1600
- Lexi Thompson +2000
- Nasa Hataoka +2000
- Ruoning Yin +2000
- Megan Khan +2500
LPGA Best Bets
Lydia Ko +1400
Last week's winner, Lydia Ko, deserves to be the betting favorite this week but she somehow isn't which makes her my best bet to win the Drive On Championship. She has now won two straight events, winning the Grant Thornton Invitational alongside Jason Day and then followed it up with a win last week.
What's even more impressive is how she won last week. Her irons were pure from start to finish, leading the field by a mile in strokes gained: approach while also gaining more than a stroke on the field with her putting. That's a recipe for sustainable success moving forward.
We have no knowledge of how this course will play, so I'm just going to back the woman whose been playing the best golf in the world right now at +1400.
Ayaka Furure +3300
Ayaka Furue was fantastic with her irons last week, gaining +1.09 strokes on the field with her approach play, tied for the third best mark. Her lack of consistency on the green kept her from the winner's circle, but her play from tee-to-green is more than promising.
She's a fantastic bet this week at her current price point considering she has finished inside the top five in her last two starts.
Cheyenne Knight +6000
Cheyenne Knight is the best dark horse bet of the week. She was tied with Furure for the third best mark in strokes gained: approach at +1.09. Her driver was the only part of her game that let her down, but she showed flashes of greatness in that area last season. If she can improve in that area this week while keeping her approach play strong, she could be contending on Sunday.
You won't find a better bet at 60/1 this week.
