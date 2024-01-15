LPGA Odds: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Best Bets
The LPGA is back!
Two weeks after the PGA Tour had their "tournament of champions", it's now the women's turn to play their version of it. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will feature all winners of LPGA Tour events in the previous two years.
There are 43 golfers competing in this year's edition of the event. Brooke Henderson enters as the defending champ, running away with it last year winning by four strokes with a final score of 16-under par. Other past winners in the field include Danielle Kang (2022) and Gaby Lopez (2020).
I personally started betting on the LPGA at the end of May last season and had a ton of success. Let's see if I can continue that success in 2024.
LPGA Tournament of Champions odds
Here are the top 10 golfers on the odds list at BetMGM
- Lilia Vu +700
- Nelly Korda +700
- Brooke Henderson +1000
- Ruoning Yin +1000
- Nasa Hataoka +1200
- Lydia Ko +1600
- Megan Khang +1600
- Rose Zhang +1600
- Charley Hull +1800
- Linn Grant +1800
LPGA Tournament of Champions Prediction
Nelly Korda +700
With this being the first event of the season and it being six weeks since we've seen any of these women compete, we're going to keep our bets relatively simple. Nelly Korda is the co-favorite this week, but for good reason, finishing in the top four in the last three years of this event.
She had a bit of a rough stretch in the middle of the 2023 season when she was dealing with health issues, but we started to see flashes of her elite ball-striking near the end of the season. Two of her three best performances in strokes gained: approach came in two of the final events of season at the Maybank Championship in late-October and the CME Group Tour Championship in November.
If she carries that level of approach play to this event, a course where she's had success on a yearly basis, she'll be in contention once again come Sunday.
Ruoning Yin +1000
Ruoning Yin continues to be undervalued in the betting market. She's the No. 2 ranked women's golfer in the world according the the Rolex Ranking and she finished third on the LPGA last season in strokes gained: total and second in strokes gained: tee-to-green. The three golfers ranking above her in the field int hose two stats aren't competing this week.
If there's one argument against Yin it's that she this will be her debut at this event, so she won't have the course familiarity as some of the other women. With that being said, she's way too go to not bet on at 10/1.
Ashleigh Buhai +5000
For my long shot bet of the week, I'm going to take a shot on Ashleigh Buhai, who has a soft spot in my heart for being one of my outright winners last season when she won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June.
She had a disappointing end to the season, but she seemingly found her game when she won the Women's Australian Open in December.
She finished eighth on the LPGA in strokes gained: approach last week and with this being a ball-strikers golf course, it makes sense why she has two top 10 finished in her last two starts at this event.
