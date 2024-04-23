LPGA Odds and Picks: JM Eagles LA Championship (Best Bets to Win)
Breaking down the odds and best bets to win this week's LPGA event, the JM Eagles LA Championship.
Nelly Korda's five-straight wins on the LPGA has been an unbelievable run to watch, but it has been killing me from a betting perspective. The good news for us bettors us that Korda is taking the week off and getting some rest after winning the first major of the women's golf calendar.
This week, the LPGA heads to Beverly Hills for this week's JM Eagles LA Championship. This will be the seventh year an event will be hosted at Wilshire Country Club. It hosted the DIO Implant LA Open from 2018 to 2022 and then the JM Eagle LA Championship starting last year.
Let's dive into the odds to win the Korda-less event this week and then I'll give you my best bet.
JM Eagles LA Championship odds
The top 10 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Xiyu Lin +1600
- Ayaka Furue +1800
- Sei Young Kim +1800
- Jin Young Ko +2000
- Nasa Hatoka +2000
- Minjee Lee +2200
- Rose Zhang +2200
- Ruoning Yin +2200
- Alison Lee +2500
- Charley Hull +2500
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for JM Eagles LA Championship
Nasa Hataoka +2000
The first bet we're going to place is on the golfer who won here in 2022, Nasa Hataoka. The greens on this course are heavily protected by bunkers and there are 125 of them in total. That means we should target women who can hit greens at a high rate because those who don't are going to be in trouble.
Hataoka enters this week ranking fourth in greens in regulation this season at 72.6%. She's also coming off a strong performance at the Chevron Championship where she gained 7.89 strokes from tee-to-green, which was her second-best statistical performance in that area this season.
Good form, great course history, and ideal fit at this track are all checked boxes for what seems to be a great bet.
Charley Hull +2500
Charley Hull is coming into this event in great ball-striking form. She ranked third in the field in strokes gained: approach last week en route to a T23 finish. Her short game is a bit concerning, but ranking fifth on the LPGA in greens in regulation is a great sign for this week.
Hull also has a solid history at this course. She has finished in the top 20 twice including a T17 finish here last year. Her style of play fits this course well and her numbers last week show she's trending in the right direction.
Haeran Ryu +2500
My favorite bet on the board is Haeran Ryu at +2500. She has finished 9th and 5th in her last two starts and finished 6th at this event last year. She's also second on the LPGA in greens in regulation behind only Nelly Korda, and she led the entire field at the Chevron Championship in strokes gained: tee-to-green at +14.9.
If she can hit a few putts this week, I have no doubt she'll at least be in contention on Sunday.
