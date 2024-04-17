LPGA Odds and Picks: The Chevron Championship (Best Bets to Win)
Breaking down the betting odds and the best bets to place for this week's Chevron Championship, the first LPGA major of 2024.
Fresh off the heels of the first men's major golf tournament of the season, the golf world turns to the first women's major golf tournament of 2024, the Chevron Championship.
This year's edition of the event provides an extra storyline as the No. 1 golfer in the world, Nelly Korda, will enter the tournament off four-straight wins. The last time someone won their latest four starts entering the Chevron Championship was Annika Sorenstrom, who went on to lap the field and win by eight strokes.
Can Nelly make history and keep her win streak alive, or will someone else capture the first women's major of the year? In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 odds to win and then I'll break down my three favorite outright bets.
LPGA Chevron Championship odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Nelly Korda +550
- Sei Young Kim +2500
- Lydia Ko +2500
- Jin Young Ko +2500
- Brooke Henderson +2500
- Atthaya Thitikul +2500
- Rose Zhang +2500
- Patty Tavatanakit +2800
- Lilia Vu +2800
- Minjee Lee +3000
LPGA Chevron Championship How to Watch
- Thursday April 18: 10 am et - 2pm et (Golf Channel), 6 pm et - 8 pm et (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Friday: 10 am et - 2pm et (Golf Channel), 6 pm et - 8 pm et (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Saturday April 20: 2 pm et - 6 pm et (Peacock), 3 pm et - 6 pm et (NBC)
- Sunday April 21: 2 pm et - 6 pm et (Peacock), 3 pm et - 6 pm et (NBC)
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for Chevron Championship
Sei Young Kim +2500
If I were to pick anyone with the best chance to dethrone Nelly Korda this week, it'd be Sei Young Kim, who is also coming into the event in great form, finishing 17th or better in every start this season including making a run at the Match Play before losing in the semifinal.
She has now gained more than five strokes with her approach play in each of her last two starts and her driving distance will give her a leg up on the competition at The Club at Carlton Woods, which plays as the longest course on the LPGA schedule.
Patty Tavatanakit +2800
As I mentioned above, we're targeting long drivers this week as the length of the course is going to give those who can hammer the ball off the tee a significant advantage. Patty Tavatanakit does exactly that. She ranks seventh on the LPGA in average driving distance this season at 275.9 yards.
Her T22 finish at FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship in March raises a bit of a red flag that the form she was in during the Asian swing of the calendar when she won back-to-bacl events may have left her, but if she can return to that level of play after a few weeks off, she's going to be in contention on Sunday.
Angel Yin +3500
At an event at the longest course on the calendar, we're obviously going to back one of the longest drivers on the LPGA. Angel Yin's first start of the year was at the T-Mobile Match Play two weeks ago, but she battled to a T8 finish and averaged a blistering 287 yards off the tee.
Her second place finish here last year proves that her style of play fits this course to perfection. If she can take another step forward after a solid performance in her first start of 2024, she's going to be a great bet at 35/1.
